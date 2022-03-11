War in Ukraine: 'It's a catastrophe,' says Kiwi health worker Graham Duggan

Vitaly Pitchtin is a Ukrainian Kiwi from Kharkiv. He is in constant contact with his friends in Ukraine, having to find out whether they are still alive on a daily basis.

Ukrainian mothers have been teaching their children how to play the turtle.

It’s not a fun game. It’s a game of survival.

Kiwi Graham Duggan gets emotional describing the technique taught to the children of the war-ravaged country.

Lie on the ground, open your mouth, hold your hands over your ears when you hear the missiles coming: “No parent should have to teach a child to play turtle in that way,” he says from the city of Vinnytsia​ in the centre of Ukraine.

supplied Kiwi Graham Duggan, health manager with the International Committee of the Red Cross, leaves Kyiv for Vinnytsia in Ukraine.

“It should be: ‘How do you look like a turtle? What do you think a turtle does?’ Not ‘play a turtle to stop you being killed’. It’s so deeply, deeply sad,” says Duggan, Ukraine’s health manager with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“They should be playing out in the playground, enjoying springtime.”

But no one is playing in playgrounds or enjoying the long awaited springtime. Ukraine is at war.

Civilians are being killed and wounded. They are sheltering in basements, fleeing to neighbouring countries or fighting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advancing army.

Duggan, who has been in Ukraine for the past five years, was taking shelter amid heavy shelling in Kyiv, holed up in the Radisson Blu Hotel’s basement during the first few days of the invasion.

Vadim Ghirda/AP A man carries an elderly woman as people continue to leave Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

“For three days we were in the basement. We pulled all our beds down there and shared the [space] with a lot of journalists.

“It was scary. There were explosions, shelling. There were lots of sirens, but we were safe.”

Duggan was working 18-hour days down there communicating with his teams scattered around the country, organising distribution of health care. They had known war was coming, they just didn’t know the speed or scale of it.

“It took us a few days to get moving, but we have now managed to get support out to hospitals in Kyiv, we’ve managed to supply Odesa with enough insulin for 8000 people – they are likely to be cut off very soon if they are to become a besieged city.”

On the fourth day, when it looked more unsafe to stay than go, they convoyed out to Vinnytsia, which only days later would lose its airport to Russian missiles, according to news reports.

Felipe Dana/AP Ukrainians cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv.

They drove in nine ICRC-marked vehicles through the night on a tense journey passing multiple checkpoints.

ICRC vehicles are unarmed. They are not bulletproof. Staff don’t wear bulletproof vests. They rely on their clearly marked cars to give them safe passage in areas of conflict.

People know ICRC is a neutral, impartial and independent organisation, says Duggan, 51.

“We are not here to comment on the good or the bad aspects of this conflict, we are simply here to help those who are impacted by the conflict. We are here for humanity.”

They moved from Kyiv, where Duggan has lived for two years, in early March. He left behind the apartment he lived in with his Serbian wife and 2-year-old son, who are now safely in Belgrade.

“It was very sad. I know Kyiv well. I’m a big runner, and I’ve been all over the city. It was a warm early spring day, but it was eerie. There were checkpoints everywhere. It was deeply depressing in the sense that this shouldn’t be happening.”

Supplied Kiwi health manager Graham Duggan took a tense 10-hour journey in an ICRC convoy out of Kyiv, Ukraine.

What should have been a four-hour journey took 10 hours.

Speaking from a hotel in Vinnytsia, a city of 375,000, Duggan says those fleeing across the country faced traffic jams 40km deep.

More than two million people have fled Ukraine in the two weeks since the invasion began – half of them children, according to the United Nations and UNICEF.

“It’s a catastrophe,” says Duggan. “Everyone said this would happen but no one believed it. We planned for it. We had contingency strategies but our worst case contingency plan was blown away within 72 hours once we saw he [Putin] was going for a full-scale invasion, as opposed to trying to take a certain amount of land in the east.

“We know just in 10 days how much damage has been done. What is it going to be like 20 days from now, 200 days from now, two years from now?”

Chris McGrath/Getty Images Members of the Ukrainian military wait at a forward position on the eastern frontline near Kalynivka village as Russian forces advanced on March 8.

There’s no way to describe it except to go back to World War II to really understand the degree of destruction that may happen if this continues, he says.

Right now he and his teams are preparing Kyiv, trying to get support into hospitals, preparing them for receiving the wounded.

“They are getting wounded in but nothing like what they are going to get in two or three weeks should the Russians try to take the city”.

The stories of deaths and injuries are terrible, he says.

The ICRC’s sub delegation down at Mariupol – a port city in the south – is besieged. Some of their staff are still there.

“There’s sniping, there are bodies on the street. Normally they would be picked up … but because the shelling is so intense the bodies are not being retrieved,” he said earlier this week.

Some ICRC staff are stuck there unable to leave because it’s not safe.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP A girl sits in an improvised bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine.

The corridors giving people a safe passage out of besieged areas are crucial, he says.

“We can only keep hoping the warring parties can come to some agreement, so a humanitarian corridor can be opened, and we can get in and help.”

He fears for the civilian population, not just during the all out war, but in the aftermath.

Unexploded ordinates are the big killers. This has been the case along the eastern border in recent years, he says, and ICRC has had special teams training children not to go to certain areas, not to pick up items that could explode.

This is one of the legacies of war the Ukrainians have had to deal with since the violence between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian military forces broke out after the annexing of Crimea in 2014.

Since the February 24 invasion, which Putin has described as a ‘‘denazification’’, Ukrainians have lost their jobs, their homes. Schools are shutting, small businesses are losing their livelihood.

Covid already did its best to heap misery on Ukraine, this is misery upon misery, he says.

Omar Marques/Getty Images People who fled the war in Ukraine rest inside a temporary refugee shelter in Przemysl, Poland..

Duggan, who grew up in Whakatāne, trained as a nurse in Wellington before going on to get a Masters in Political Science.

He is no stranger to conflict.

His work for the New Zealand Red Cross started in 2014 when he was sent to Afghanistan for 18 months as a health delegate, followed by another year and a half in Papua New Guinea providing healthcare for people caught up in tribal warfare in the highlands.

He has been in Ukraine since 2017 working along the eastern border with the ICRC organising health care to those living along the front lines where government health services have collapsed.

He hasn’t seen his parents in Nelson for three years.

A glass of bubbles on their porch will have to wait a little longer, though, he says.

For now, though, he is getting ready to move further south, closer to Ukraine’s border with Moldova.

Vadim Ghirda/AP An elderly woman is coated in snow as she sits in a wheelchair after being evacuated from Irpin.

He is at pains to emphasise his neutrality as an employee of the ICRC.

Speaking personally, he feels very deeply for the Ukrainian people.

“They are facing something no one wanted ... No matter how many times the Americans kept saying this invasion would take place no one truly believed something this terrible in the middle of Europe would happen after 70 years of something similar in terms of size and scale and destruction.”

The Ukrainians are showing incredible resilience, he says, including his own local staff, many of whom now are displaced people but continue to do their work helping others.

“We have a lot of Ukrainian staff who are impacted directly by this. I still have a staff member locked into Kyiv. She’s had fighting around her house. She has an elderly grandmother and children, and she’s terrified.

“They have so many reasons to leave the country, which many Ukrainians are doing. But they are here. They know what we are doing is trying to help and reduce the suffering that war causes.”