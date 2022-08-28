US lottery prize of $2.18 billion remains unclaimed

Parents worry big lottery wins could end up turning their children lazy. (Video first published February 2020)

The winner of a US$1.34 billion (NZ$2.18b) Mega Millions lottery prize has yet to come forward, almost a month after the winning numbers were drawn.

The winning ticket to the American lottery was bought at a gas station in Chicago, Illinois in late-July. The jackpot was the United States’ third-largest lottery prize ever, after 29 days without a jackpot winner.

It’s not uncommon for large lottery winners to take their time coming forward. In 2019, the winner of a US$1.5 billion prize took almost six months to claim their money.

"For a prize of this magnitude, it's not unusual for a winner to take a little bit longer to claim the prize as they may want to seek professional, legal and financial advice prior to claiming," Meghan Powers, director of communications for the Illinois Lottery, told NBC News.

The winning-ticket holder has one year to come forward from the time the draw takes place. If the prize is still unclaimed by the end of July 2022, the money will be returned to state lotteries.

The winner will be able to choose whether to receive the money in a lump sum, or broken up into annual payments.

The store that sold the winning ticket will also cash in, receiving a US$500,000 (NZ$815,000) bonus.

According to Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 302,575,350.