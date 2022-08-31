Take 2: Nasa aims for weekend launch of new moon rocket

Nasa will try again to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first countdown. The two-hour launch window opens on Saturday afternoon local time in Cape Canaveral in Florida, that window opens from 6.17am Sunday New Zealand time.

Managers said they are changing fuelling procedures to deal with the issue. A bad sensor also could be to blame for the scrapped launch, they noted.

The 98-metre rocket – the most powerful ever built by Nasa – remains on its pad at Kennedy Space Centre with an empty crew capsule on top.

The Space Launch System rocket will attempt to send the capsule around the moon and back. No one will be aboard, just three test dummies. If successful, it will be the first capsule to fly to the moon since Nasa’s Apollo programme 50 years ago.

Joel Kowsky/AP Nasa's Artemis I flight test is the first integrated test of the agency's deep space exploration systems. The 98-metre Space Launch System rocket is the most powerful ever built by Nasa.

Proceeding towards a Saturday (local time) launch will provide additional insight, even if the problem reappears and the countdown is halted again, said Nasa's rocket programme manager, John Honeycutt. That’s better “than us sitting around scratching our heads, was it good enough or not”.

Chris O'Meara/AP An American flag waves in the breeze as Nasa's moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Tuesday in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

“Based on what I’ve heard from the technical team today, what we need to do is continue to pore over the data and polish up our plan on putting the flight rationale together,” he said.

During Monday's launch attempt, readings showed that one of the four main engines in the rocket's core stage could not be chilled sufficiently prior to the planned ignition at liftoff. It appeared to be as much as 5 degrees Celsius warmer than the desired minus-250C), the temperature of the hydrogen fuel, according to Honeycutt. The three other engines came up just a little short.

All of the engines appear to be fine, according to Honeycutt.

John Raoux/AP Nasa managers said they are changing fuelling procedures to deal with the issue that halted the first coutdown. A bad sensor also could be to blame for the scrapped launch, they noted.

The chilling operation will be conducted a half-hour earlier for Saturday afternoon's launch attempt, once fuelling begins that morning. Honeycutt said the timing of this engine chilldown was earlier during successful testing last year, and so performing it sooner may do the trick.

Honeycutt also questioned the integrity of one engine sensor, saying it might have provided inaccurate data Monday. To change that sensor, he noted, would mean hauling the rocket back into the hangar, resulting in weeks of delay.

John Raoux/AP The Artemis 1 mission is poised to send an empty crew capsule into lunar orbit.

Already years behind schedule, the US$4.1 billion (NZ$6.68b) test flight is the opening shot in Nasa's Artemis moon-exploration programme, named after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology. Astronauts could strap in as soon as 2024 for a lap around the moon and actually attempt a lunar landing in 2025.