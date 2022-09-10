In Taiwan, anxiety - and a little apathy - about China

1News US Correspondent Anna Burns-Francis discusses the US House Speaker’s controversial visit to the island China claims as their territory.

Fred Chin Him-San is living testament to the political and economic transformation of Taiwan, that island that is, for all but name, a country in its own right.

He spent 12 years in a Taiwanese prison, jailed after he was tortured into confessing to setting off bombs at a bank and a news agency in 1971 – charges that he denies to this day.

At that time, Taiwan was under authoritarian rule and martial law, the legacy of its split from China in 1949, at the end of the civil war. The Communists took control of the mainland, while the Nationalists set themselves up in Taiwan, which had until that time been a province of China.

It was the start of a split that has only widened over the past 70 years: China today is under the authoritarian grip of the Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping, who’s expected to be installed for an unprecedented third term next month.

James Halpin/Stuff Fred Chin standing next to a door at the prison. Prisoners were humiliated by being forced to use the smaller green door within the larger door.

READ MORE:

* Tiktok concerns on agenda for intelligence talks

* NZ's benefits from Taiwan joining CPTPP will be muted - official

* Taiwan buys a billion dollars worth of US arms as tensions with China rise



While Taiwan, which spent decades under iron-fisted Nationalist rule, transformed itself into one of the most vibrant democracies in Asia from 1996. Parties have peacefully won and lost elections, and the island made history in 2019 by becoming the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage.

Exemplifying Taiwan’s transformation, Chin, now 73, is a tour guide at the Museum of Human Rights in Taipei and greeted US House speaker Nancy Pelosi during her controversial visit to the island in August.

“I can't stand 12 years in prison.Why don't you sentence me to death?,” Chin recalled thinking at the time.

Chin was not imprisoned by the Communist-run People’s Republic of China. He was imprisoned by Taiwan’s former ruling military dictatorship. He was presented as a living warning of the extreme oppression and arbitrariness that authoritarian states deal out to their citizens, regardless of where they are on the globe.

Chin spoke to Asia-Pacific journalists, including one from Stuff, who were visiting Taiwan this month, part of a trip organised by the Taiwanese government to support their effort to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The CPTPP trade bloc comprises 11 Asia-Pacific countries representing 13 percent of the global economy, and both China and Taiwan want to join.

China’s diplomatic and economic run-ins with Australia, another founding member of the bloc, have probably ended that hope politically, analysts in Sydney say.

James Halpin/Stuff A view of Taipei from the viewing floor of Taipei 101.

Taiwan is now trying to seize upon the growing wariness towards an increasingly authoritarian China by presenting itself as the democratic and pluralistic alternative.

Xi, for his part, has called “reunification” of Taiwan with the mainland an “unshakeable commitment” – even though the island has never been part of the Communist-run People’s Republic of China.

American and Taiwanese officials have previously floated 2025 or 2030 as possible deadlines for Xi’s goal, but the New York Times recently reported that U.S. officials now believe China may make a strong move against Taiwan within the next 18 months.

In the 70-plus years since the split, China and Taiwan have grown steadily apart, despite their historical cultural and linguistic roots. Opinion polls now regularly show that Taiwanese don't like what they see when looking across the Taiwan Strait. And the island nation isn't going to simply give up in a 21st century David and Goliath.

The United States has made the greatest gesture towards Taiwan, with President Joe Biden pledging to defend the island if it comes under attack and starting free-trade talks with Taipei.

But other countries – from Japan to Australia and, to a lesser extent, New Zealand – have increasingly been risking the wrath of Beijing by voicing concern about the Chinese Communist Party’s intentions and the spectre of military action in the Taiwan Strait.

For New Zealand, the issue has long been an economic one. China accounts for a full third of New Zealand’s exports, with two-way trade worth about $32 billion a year. While Taiwan has become Aotearoa’s sixth-largest goods export market, the value pales in comparison, at only $1.6bn.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the keynote speech to the China Business Summit in Auckland on Monday, August 1, 2022. She urged China to say it did not support Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, and spoke about the history of the NZ-China relationship.

On a week-long visit to Taipei, journalists were repeatedly told, by everyone from senior government officials to former prisoners like Chin, that Taiwan is the version of China that regional countries can – and should – do business with.

Espousing the benefits of Taiwan joining the CPTPP to journalists from member countries, officials presented a goal that would not only increase regional trade but would also reduce its reliance on China, its largest trading partner (also Australia and New Zealand’s largest trading partner).

Taiwan's mainland affairs council, the executive body which advises the government on affairs with China, thinks Xi could make a move before 2024, when both Taiwan and the US have presidential elections.

Deputy minister Chiu Chui-Cheng​ said the CCP would look to strengthen its position on reunification after Xi’s rubber-stamp re-election next month and before the US and Taiwanese elections in 2024.

“For example, they would try to unify with Taiwan,” Chiu said. “The tactics that they would use include grey zone tactics, and they would try to create conflicts and therefore establish the new normal.”

The grey zone is the murky types of attacks that don’t quite constitute a physical attack, like a disinformation campaign, hacking, or funding mercenaries.

China has already increased the number of incursions by its fleet into Taiwanese waters and the two are shooting down each other's drones. There is a feeling in Taipei that China will could accidentally – or worse, purposefully – stumble into conflict.

James Halpin/Stuff Wang Hsui-Yan said she felt positively towards the US and it helping Taiwan against China.

One the sidelines of the grand geopolitical machinations between superpowers are the everyday Taiwanese.

Wang Hsui-Yan, a 28-year-old who sells small bamboo plants at a flower market in central Taipei that are given as good luck gifts, said she wasn't too worried about China.

“I’m not really scared of China. The moment, this time, our relationship is difficult,” she said.

Wang said she thought of the US as being friendly that could help Taiwan with national security and thought Pelosi’s visit was a good thing to support the island.

Alen Chen, a 28-year-old cook in the old town of Dadaocheng, who had pigs’ heart, intestines and snout on display in the refrigerated window of his restaurant, said he didn’t care about Taiwan’s politics.

He said he wasn’t worried about Taiwan being stuck in the middle of a geopolitical storm and didn’t care that Pelosi had visited the island.

James Halpin/Stuff Alen Chen, a chef, said the politics didn’t worry him.

“It’s not my business, I don’t care,” he said. “I have no feelings, I’m not scared, don’t be scared,” he said.

Taiwan joining the deal won’t be as beneficial for New Zealand as the other countries in the bloc, as NZ already has a free trade agreement with the country called ANZTEC, but there still would be some chances for economic gain.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has not explicitly supported Taiwan’s bid, saying

“we have consistently taken care not to pronounce on the merits of any accession candidate”.

New Zealand has also been muted in its political support for Taiwan, with Nanaia Mahuta merely saying that New Zealand was interested “in peace and stability in the region, including across the Taiwan Strait, and emphasised the importance of de-escalation, diplomacy and dialogue” after China began military exercises encircling the island.

James Halpin/Stuff Fred Chin standing in the room he was sentenced to prison in, over 50 years later.

Bill Keh-Ming Chen, Taiwan’s highest representative in New Zealand, said Taipei would “love” for Aotearoa to participate in freedom of navigation navy exercises through the Strait.

But officials in Taipei, like vice foreign minister Alexander Yui, wouldn’t single out New Zealand for more support but said multilateral trade shared the political risk from China amongst more countries. “When we talk about bilateral trade agreements there is some political sensitivities.”

But Chin, the former prisoner, didn’t bother with diplomatic niceties.

“We need to support from all overseas, spiritual support for us is more important than the weapons, we have determination as Taiwanese to defend our own country, but what we need most is spiritual support from all overseas free countries,” he said.

“People are born to be free, we have to show our love, our compassion, not to hate each other.”

James Halpin travelled to Taiwan courtesy of Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.