'Forever loved': Community grieves for three siblings found dead in Dublin as man appears on murder charge

A local community has gathered around the mother of three young siblings stabbed to death in Dublin, as their brother appeared in court charged with their murder.

A joint funeral mass will be held on Friday for twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley, 8, and their older sister, Lisa Cash, 18, it’s been announced.

Police Twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and their sister Lisa Cash were killed in a frenzied stabbing attack in Dublin.

"Lisa, Chelsea, and Christy will be forever loved and very sadly missed by their heartbroken family,” their death notice read, describing them as “beloved and cherished”.

The family also thanked their community for its kindness in recent days.

The siblings’ mother, Margaret Cash McDonagh, was earlier greeted by a large crowd at a vigil being held outside her home in the Dublin suburb of Tallaght.

Those gathered released balloons, lit candles and played music in memory of the siblings, as a visibly distraught Cash McDonagh gripped a framed portrait. Hundreds of messages of support were left for the family.

Twitter Andy Cash, 24, has been charged with the murder of his siblings at their home in West Dublin.

A fundraising campaign on the online platform Gofundme has also been launched to help the family, already raising €55,459 (NZ$105,795).

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin expressed his “deepest sympathies” to the family, saying the tragedy had “left the nation shocked and very saddened.”

And Ireland’s Garda (police) Commissioner Drew Harris, said it was “one of the worst incidents that I’ve heard of or come across in my service.”

Meanwhile, a man appeared in court accused of murdering his three siblings.

Andy Cash, 24, replied “no comment” to each charge.

His lawyer requested a psychological assessment and solitary confinement for him while in custody, the BBC reported.

Cash had been held at the local police station since his arrest.