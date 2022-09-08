Brazilian woman has twins by two different fathers in 'one in a million' occurrence

The term for when two eggs are fertilised by sperm from different men is heteropaterna superfecundation.

A Brazilian woman living in Portugal has given birth to twins who have two different fathers.

According to G1 News, the 19-year-old mother had sex with two men on the same day.

She later went to have a paternity test to figure out who was the father of her babies when she was told the surprising news.

The mother is believed to be the 20th known case of heteropaternal superfecundation in the world. The term refers to when two eggs are fertilised by sperm from different men.

“I was surprised by the results. I didn’t know this could happen. They are very similar,” the woman told local media.

Her doctor, Tulio Jorge Franco, described the chances of this happening as “one in a million” and that he never thought he would see “a case like this in my life.”

This unusual occurrence can happen in two ways, Jason Kasraie, the chair of the Association of Clinical Embryologists, told The Guardian.

First, a woman can release two eggs at the same time. Sperm can survive for a few days in the female reproductive tract before ovulation. Therefore, it would be possible to have sex with one father-to-be in advance of the egg being released and another just after ovulation.

In the second scenario, the woman releases two eggs a few days apart but in the same reproductive cycle.

The rare medical phenomenon is common in animals such as dogs, cats and cows to increase the chance of producing multiple offspring.

The twins, who are now eight months old, are thought to look “similar”, according to the mother.

One of the fathers has taken on responsibility for both boys.