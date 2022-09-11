The conversation we've all been putting off is inevitable with the death of The Queen

Alison Mau is a senior writer for Stuff.

OPINION: So. The Queen died and it was not a surprise, but still a shock. I found out she’d passed in the same way the prime minister and many other Kiwis did - no, not by the beam of a policeman’s torchlight piercing the dark of my bedroom - but in news carried by others. In my case, a text from a friend at 6.40am, which just said, THE QUEEN.

I’d missed the drama building overnight, the reported concern from her doctors, but I knew in the briefest instant what those two words must mean.

Now, people are using serious voices to say the words "King Charles III". That is going to take some getting used to. Even the most seasoned royal reporters are struggling with it, referring to Prince Charles in their live reports and then having to interrupt their trains of thought to apologise and retract. Hard to blame them, it's a habit of 73 years.

And so began the days of eulogy, with long, long hours devoted to "special broadcasts" on TV and radio which wore pretty thin by the fourth or fifth hour. My mind does loops and circles looking for import; what does the death of the Queen (sad, of course, as is the death of anyone) mean, what does it really mean?

The answer is, not much and a great deal all at one time. It could depend on who you are, where you were born, your age, politics, influences.

To my mother, who is 10 years younger than the Queen, it is a tragedy of whole-of-life defining proportions. She is English, a devoted royalist who has lived in Australia for more than 60 years but refused to give up her British passport or even consider dual citizenship. This occasionally made it tricky for her at the Australian border, but she didn't care. As a child, she was dressed like the young princess, took elocution lessons to sound like her (the manner of speech known as Upper Received Pronunciation) and as a teenager and a young woman, styled her hair like Elizabeth's. Decades ago, I promised my mother I would take her to London when the Queen died, so she could stand in Pall Mall (the Mall, with a short “a” as in pal, not mall as in mawl, she would remind me) and pay her respects. So great an age did the Queen make, that my mum now can’t take that trip.

To young people like my daughter, The Queen's death, while sad, is perhaps no more affecting than any other 96-year-old’s death. She works at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne and wondered whether the name would change (apparently not, although it has changed several times since it was opened in 1900 and named Her Majesty's after Queen Victoria.) Other things will change and already have; overnight courts began calling cases in the name of The King. Queens Counsels immediately became Kings Counsels and will presumably be rushing to the printers for new stationery and business cards.

I am somewhere in the middle, thinking about the absence of someone who has been there, in the same job, all my life and longer, and who was often discussed with devotion in my household while I was growing up. How do I feel? I don’t know.

The truth is Queen Elizabeth II meant different things to all of us on a sliding scale from despised descendant of brutal colonisers, through nothing much at all, to beloved substitute sister, mother or grandmother. One constitutional expert from London said the Queen’s value was that of someone above politics - at a level literally above politics - who could reassure and bring Britain together in times of difficulty. While the populace might be suspicious of the motives of a political head of state, he said, the Queen could appear in front of the nation to speak of war, natural disasters, pandemics, without any suspicion of motive.

There are those who feel this is not the proper time for discussing the role of the monarchy and how it might change - that it is a dreadful dishonouring of Her Majesty. Well, that’s a personal choice, isn’t it? Who are we to judge? What's certain is, this is a conversation that's been held off - for way too long now - out of respect for the Queen (the specific person, not the royal position); a respect that probably won’t be carried on through King Charles’s reign.

So, two truths are possible at the same time. While hers was a life of exemplary, unwavering service, it served a flawed and increasingly irrelevant legacy. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, but no more valuable on that personal level, than the mothers and grandmothers who died under Britain’s colonisations, including here in New Zealand and in Australia.

No wonder some of us feel so conflicted.