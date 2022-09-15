By the numbers: The queue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Londoners share memories of their Queen as they queue to say goodbye.

Huge queues are forming alongside the River Thames in London as thousands wait for their chance to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Security operations for the event have taken decades of planning, and the UK government is running a live online tracker for that will be updated with the latest wait times for mourners.

There is even a system for if someone needs to pop to the toilet without fear of losing their place in line.

Here’s a by-the-numbers breakdown of the queue to say goodbye to the Queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall.

2

Vanessa Nanthakumaran​, who was first in the queue, arrived two days early to make sure she didn’t miss out on saying goodbye to Queen. Nanthakumaran was armed with glucose bars to sustain her through the long wait, and her daughters were on call to deliver her a warmer change of clothes.

“I really really want to be part of it” Nanthakumaran told Metro. “I don’t want to miss it in case...they said they are probably going to control the crowds if [the queue] gets too long.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Members of the public queue along the side of the Thames to view the Queen in state at Westminster Hall.

3.86

That’s how long the line to see the Queen stretched in kilometres late on Wednesday night (local time). However, earlier in the day, the queue was a staggering 6km long, with those in line battling rain and exhaustion. Officials have warned the queues could stretch as far as 10 miles (16km) through the city of London, and wait times could reach 30 hours.

500

With a queue stretching kilometres, you may need a toilet. There are 500 portaloos available for mourners while they wait for their chance to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth. If you need a bathroom break, you’ll be handed a colour and number-coded wristband that lets you retake your place in the queue when you return. Water stations and refreshments are also available along the route.

9

The route to see the Queen follows the banks of the River Thames, and is expected to span nine London bridges. The line will pass by some of the city’s most significant landmarks, including the Tower of London, the National Theatre and Shakespeare’s Globe.

Stefan Rousseau/AP Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank, London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral.

11

The age of one of the youngest mourners in the line, Chloe Harnkess, 11. Harkness told The Times she hadn’t slept since travelling to London on Tuesday.

“I think I am going to be more grateful than sad,” Harkness said to the Times. “I'm proud of what the Queen's done - it is going to be one of those goosebump moments.”

1000

More than 1000 staff and volunteers are overseeing the crowds as they wait. The Guardian reports that 779 stewards, 100 volunteer marshalls, 30 first aid nurses, 40 scouts, 10 Red Cross volunteers, 30 pastors, six Samaritan volunteers are two sign language interpreters are present at any one time. Additionally, 10,000 police officers will be patrolling the UK capital in anticipation of huge crowds.

750,000

While officials can’t predict exactly how many people will turn out to pay their respects, the UK government estimates that about 750,000 people will join the queue at some point. London has prepared for an influx of an extra 1 million visitors ahead of the Queen’s state funeral.