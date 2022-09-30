Shark seen swimming outside home in Florida as Hurricane Ian hits US state

Videos of the destruction have been posted to social media.

A shark has been spotted swimming in floodwaters outside a home in Florida as Hurricane Ian lashes the US state.

The storm made landfall on Thursday (NZ time), causing widespread flooding and destruction. The hurricane is said to be one of the strongest to ever hit the US.

“We’ve never seen storm surge of this magnitude,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at a news conference. “The amount of water that’s been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event.”

In a video uploaded to Twitter, a small shark could be seen swimming through flooded streets in Fort Myers, Florida.

Wilfredo Lee/AP This aerial photo shows damaged boats and structures in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida.

Neil Hammerschlag​, a shark researcher at the University of Miami, told Popular Science that aquatic animals can sense approaching storms as air pressure decreases.

“From two weeks out of a hurricane, sharks can actually detect the change and start heading for deeper water,” Hammerschlag said.

Smaller sharks that stay in shallow waters risk being swept inland, said Hammerschlag.

In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on September 28.

Wildlife can become more active during storms like Hurricane Ian, said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in a statement.

“You may be more likely to see alligators, snakes and bears, so remember to stay alert and give them space,” the commission said.

Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday (NZ time), however further flooding and damage is expected as it makes its way northward along the east coast of the US.