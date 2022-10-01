Kiwis gather in solidarity with Iranian women following death of Mahsa Amini

Christchurch's Iranian community gathered in solidarity with protesters in at least 20 other cities this weekend. (First published, September 26, 2022)

Aucklanders have gathered at Aotea Square in solidarity with the people of Iran, who are protesting after the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country’s ‘Morality Police’.

On September 16, 22-year-old Amini died in custody following her arrest by Iran’s Guidance Patrol, for not adhering to strict hijab requirements.

Iranian women have been burning their hijabs and cutting their hair in protest at Amini’s death. Green MP Golriz Ghahraman, whose family fled Iran in 1990, was among the protesters who cut their hair at a gathering in Wellington last week.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff More than 200 people braved the rain to show up in support for the Iranian cause.

Protesters in Iran are demanding an end to its misogynistic political system and that women be allowed to wear what they want.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Mahsa Amini, 22, died while in custody of Iran’s Guidance Patrol who arrested her for allegedly not wearing her hijab correctly.

Pushback from the Iranian government has turned deadly.

Despite rain in Auckland, about 100 people gathered at Aotea Square at 3pm on Saturday, chanting “freedom for Iran”, “justice for Iran” and “women like freedom”.

Protesters also sang Baraye, a song by Shervin Hajipour that was written with Iranian citizens’ Tweets about why they joined the demonstrations following Amini’s death.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Protesters were chanting in support of Iranian women: “women like freedom”.

Dancer Aida Sajadi was wearing the Tannour, an Egyptian traditional costume, to perform a dance of unity .

She moved to New Zealand when she was 10 and described her sadness at what was happening in her country.

Sajadi said protesters around the world were a voice for Iranians, who could not speak out due to their internet being cut off.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dancer Aida Sajadi performed at the rally in Auckland.

“Innocent people are being massacred, we are their voices. It’s an Incredible turnout, the fact they came out even when it’s raining speaks a lot,” she said.

Organiser Mahsa Marks said she and a group got together six days ago to organise the rally.

They chose to have it on Saturday as it marked International Action Day, she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff About 100 people gathered at Aotea Square in Auckland on Saturday.

“And New Zealand marks it first, so this was important. There are rallies for Iran happening across the country and the world,” Marks said.

“We really worried about the weather, but people turned out in numbers. This is for freedom for Iran.”

She said they were planning to hold more protests in the coming weeks.

“Make noise on social media, this is a marathon, it will take time.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dave the dog joined the rally with his owner Wendy and Harriet Murtagh.

Wendy Murtagh from south Auckland brought her dog Dave and 11-year-old daughter Harriet to the rally.

She had good friends who were from the area.

“We’ve been learning about the atrocities happening, my heart hurts for what is happening there.”