Mystery humming noise plagues residents of UK village of Holmfield

Residents of a village in West Yorkshire, UK have been plagued by a mystery humming sound for more than two years – but the council says it cannot find the source of the noise.

Known locally as the “Holmfield hum”, the noise is reported to sound like a low-frequency humming that some, but not all residents of Holmfield can hear. A Facebook page has been set up dedicated to documenting and finding the source of the hum.

A 2020 charge.org petition called for the council to “stop the Holmfield hum”, stating the noise was “continuous day and night”.

The petition claimed the noise has affected residents’ mental health as well as causing “lack of sleep, headaches and pressure to the front of the head, foggy brain, painful ears, stress and anxiety”.

Calderdale Council told BBC on Friday that despite leaving “no stone unturned”, it could not find evidence of a “statutory noise nuisance”.

An independent investigation by a noise consultant came to the same conclusion.

However, Holmfield resident Yvonne Conner, who began the change.org petition to stop the noise, has slammed the council’s findings as a “crock of s...” and said she was “disappointed to say the least”.

“The independent consultant used the exact same equipment as Calderdale Council, so she was always going to have the same results,” Conner told YorkshireLive.

Local councillor Jenny Lynn told the BBC that investigations could be restarted if new evidence came to light regarding the source of the sound.

“This has been a highly complex case with many challenges, including the area's landscape, the mixed residential and commercial urban environment, the fact that not everyone can hear the reported noises, and because low-frequency noise is notoriously hard to detect across the country,” Lynn said.