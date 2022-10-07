Pink diamond expected to sell for over $39m at auction

An 11.15-carat “internally flawless” pink diamond is expected to sell for more than £20m (NZ$39.5m) at auction in Hong Kong.

The cushion-shaped diamond is the second-largest of its kind to ever appear at auction. Known as the Williamson Pink Star, the stone is named after two other record-breaking diamonds – the 59.60-carat Pink Star which sold for NZ$126m, and the 23.60-carat Williamson stone, a wedding gift received by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

According to auction house Sotheby’s, the stone from which the Williamson Pink Star was cut weighed in at a whopping 32.32 carats, and was unearthed from the Williamson mine in Tanzania.

Chair of jewellery and watches at Sotheby’s Asia Wenhao Yu told the Guardian that the discovery of a gem-quality pink diamond of any size is an extremely rare occurrence, something that with the closure of the Argyle mine “seemed, until recently, highly improbable.”

Sotheby's/Supplied The Williamson Pink Star is expected to fetch over NZ$39m at auction on Friday.

The Argyle Mine, located in Western Australia, closed in 2020 after 37 years of operation. The mine was previously considered the largest diamond producer in the world by volume.

“Driven by a limited supply and rising demand, prices for top-quality large pink diamonds over five carats have increased exponentially over the past decade, serendipitously setting the scene for the appearance now of this one-of-a-kind stone,” said Yu.

Coloured diamonds are among some of the rarest gemstones in the world, says the Gemological Institute of America. Only one in every 10,000 diamonds is classified as a coloured diamond, and only 5% of coloured diamonds are considered predominantly pink.

Sotheby's/Supplied The pink diamond is the second-largest of its kind to ever go up for auction.

Although scientists have theorised that their pink colour comes from pressure during their formation, exactly how pink diamonds get their rosy hue remains a mystery.

The Williamson Pink Star will go under the hammer at 8:30pm on October 7 (local time) at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong.