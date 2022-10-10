Spanish students stage mass expletive-ridden catcalling event

Residents of an all-male college in Spain have sparked nationwide outrage after staging a mass catcalling event.

In video posted to social media, men were filmed shouting obscenities at women, including calling them “f...ing nymphomaniacs”, Vice reported.

They appeared to be yelling the abuse towards a nearby women’s residence of a university on Madrid.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told media that politicians needed to come together and “give a united and common message of rejection of these behaviours which are unexplainable, unjustifiable and absolutely repugnant. And that we don’t give any excuse for these behaviours, they don’t reflect the majority of Spanish society.”

TikTok/Supplied Students at an all-male college in Spain were filmed staging a mass catcalling event on Sunday (local time).

Spanish Minister for Equality Irene Montero said the event was “an obvious sign that sex education is needed and that institutions must stop legitimising sexist discourse.”

Catcalling was outlawed in Spain in May as part of a raft of reforms that aimed at strengthening sexual harassment and assault laws.

Elías Ahuja, the college at the centre of the incident, released a statement condemning the behaviour as “unacceptable”. Students involved will have action taken against them, and residents will be required to attend gender equality classes, the statement said.

The college’s deputy director, Álvaro Nieto, told El Pais that one student has already been expelled, and others are under investigation.

According to Spanish media reports, the event is an annual tradition that takes place at the beginning of the academic year.