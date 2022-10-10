Snake catcher shocked to find ten reptiles lurking in ceiling of Australian home

Snakes hiding in the rafters of the Gold Coast home.

A﻿ Queensland snake catcher was shocked to find not one, but ten snakes, lurking in the ceiling of a Gold Coast home with scaled bodies caught hiding in insulation and high in the rafters.

Mitch Thorburn, from ﻿South East Reptile Relocations, was called out to the two bedroom home a week ago Sunday and found a variety of species located in the crawl space.

He told 9news.com.au the callout smashed his previous record ﻿of eight snakes in one roof cavity, an accolade he had held since 2018.

Thorburn said he received the call after the homeowner spotted four snakes dangling from the ceiling.

South East Reptile Relocations Large snake skins were littered around the ceiling - as were the reptiles themselves.

“When I got up there you could tell the roof had been inhabited by many snakes in the past, there were skins and snake poos scattered about,” he said.

“But there was no real indication as to how many were up there. We originally thought it was just the four.”

The four snakes were bagged without incident, then ﻿Thorburn glimpsed more scaled bodies.

“We then found the additional six, which was pretty surprising to say the least,” he said.

“I thought four was a pretty decent number so 10 was well beyond what I expected.”

South East Reptile Relocations Mitch Thorburn said he’s pulled snakes from ceilings many times before - but never 10.

In total, Thorburn removed ﻿five common tree snakes, two brown tree snakes and three coastal carpet pythons over the course of 35 minutes.

He said the reptiles were all released back into a suitable habitat - far from the home.

﻿The callout comes as snake season in Australia gets off to a cracking start.

Last week ﻿Steven Brown, from Brisbane North Snake Catchers, encountered a “weapon” two metre brown snake in the backyard of a home in Brisbane.

Snake season starts around September and runs to about April as the animals begin breeding.

