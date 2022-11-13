Family heartbroken after boy dies after being trapped by garage door

The heartbroken father of a young Australian boy who died after he got trapped by a garage door has spoken of his immense loss.

Nine-year-old Abdul Razack Tarawaley was playing with friends in the downstairs garage of a Newport property in Melbourne when the tragedy occurred on Saturday night.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. His 12-year-old friend was taken to hospital with serious injuries.﻿

Supplied/Nine News Nine-year-old Abdul Razack Tarawaley tragically died after becoming trapped in a garage door.

Tarawaley's father, who goes by the same name as his young son, told 9News his son was a "cute and sweet" boy, who had dreams of being a doctor.

"He touched our life," he said.

"﻿I miss him so much. Even in school, he was the smartest. He loved to play soccer. He was the only son I have."

The grieving father said his son was only two weeks away from celebrating his 10th birthday.

Nine News Tarawaley's father, who goes by the same name as his young son said his son was a "cute and sweet" boy.

"We have to accept it and do our best," Tarawaley said.

"It's really hard. The grief is real, my only child, we have nobody else."

Police said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

Tarawaley's family granted permission for the 9-year-old's photo to be shared.

