Jonathan, a tortoise and world's oldest living land animal, celebrates 190th birthday

Life truly has been a marathon for Jonathan, a giant tortoise that holds the title of the oldest living land animal. His latest milestone: celebrating a 190th birthday.

The island of St Helena, a British territory in the Atlantic Ocean off the coasts of Angola and Namibi, where Jonathan resides, has been organising festivities for their honoured resident all year long – culminating with a three-day celebration this weekend.

When he was brought to St Helena from the Seychelles in 1882, Jonathan was thought to be at least 50 years old, according to Guinness World Records. Jonathan was a gift to the future governor of the British Overseas Territory, and has lived on the grounds of the governor's residence, the Plantation House mansion, according to Smithsonian magazine.

@sthelenatourism/Twitter Jonathan is being fed with his 190th birthday cake made of garden vegetables.

READ MORE:

* Four tiny Galápagos tortoises hatch at Auckland Zoo

* One of the world's most remote islands gets commercial flights



Since his arrival, he's been joined by three other giant tortoises on the grounds – David, Emma and Fred – according to a St Helena information website.

Estimated to have been born in 1832, Jonathan holds two records: the world's oldest living land animal and the oldest chelonian, the category of reptiles including all turtles, terrapins and tortoises.

Even though Jonathan's actual date of birth is unknown, earlier this year Governor Nigel Phillips assigned the tortoise an official birthday of December 4, according to the St Helena site.

Public domain Jonathan, left, with another giant tortoise in 1886.

The previous record holder for oldest chelonian was Tu'i Malila, a radiated tortoise that lived to be at least 188 before dying in 1965. Tu'i Malila was given to the royal family of Tonga by British explorer Captain James Cook about the year 1777, Guinness said.

As he has become a local and national celebrity, Jonathan has appeared on stamps issued by St Helena, CNN reported, and on a 5 pence coin.

These days, Jonathan, measuring about 1.21 metres, is blind – he's had cataracts removed – and doesn't have a sense of smell. But he recognises the voice of his veterinarian Joe Hollins "as he associates him with a feast," according to Guinness World Records, and still enjoys eating, sleeping in the sun and mating.

"In spite of his age, Jonathan still has good libido and is seen frequently to mate with Emma and sometimes Fred – animals are often not particularly gender-sensitive!" Hollins told Guinness.

- USA Today