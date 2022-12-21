Football great Lionel Messi cracks the egg to become most-liked ever on Instagram

On Instagram, it was Egg v Messi. But the footballer walked away as the winner.

Lionel Messi is a man of many talents with many accolades to his name. But his latest one is a fan-favourite on social media.

He’s now taken the title of most-liked photo on Instagram ever, overtaking the former record-holder... an egg.

The now-famous picture shows Messi in the moments after Argentina took out the World Cup final against France. In the image, the football legend is beaming with pride, with the trophy lifted high above his head.

It took just a matter of hours for the post to receive more than 65 million likes, with the number still rising, the BBC reports.

The previous most-liked photo on the social media platform was of an egg. This curious image was posted by an account specifically created to take out the title, which it did in 2019 when it overtook Kylie Jenner who previously held the record after announcing the arrival of her child, Stormi.

In January 2019, World Record Egg said: “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.”

There’s been a lot of speculation bantered about over the years as to who is behind the mysterious egg account. According to the BBC, British advertising executive Chris Godfrey claimed he created it, alongside two others, with the purpose to get as many likes as possible.

But alas, Messi now holds the title following his team’s spectacular win.

In his post’s caption read: "CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!! So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it."

"Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim."

"The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians... We did it!!!"

According to the Guinness World Records, Messi also took out four other titles throughout the tournament”