7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia felt in Australian city of Darwin

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 has struck the Banda sea in Indonesia and was so strong it was felt in Darwin, Australia.

The earthquake struck at 2:47am local time (7:47am NZT) on Tuesday and was 95 kilometres below the seabed.

Shaking was felt throughout the region but there have been no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

Residents in the Australian city of Darwin, which is more than 600 kilometres from the epicentre, also felt the earthquake.

