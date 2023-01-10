7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia felt in Australian city of Darwin

A﻿ powerful 7.7 earthquake has struck a region in Indonesia, with tremors felt in Darwin in the Northern Territory of Australia.

The quake impacted Tanimbar region early on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (Emsc) said.

There is no tsunami threat to Australia but residents in Darwin in the Northern Territory, about 1800km from the Tanimbar province, felt tremors.

The quake was at a depth of 97 kilometres below the Banda Sea, Emsc said.﻿

Longtime Darwin resident Trevor Power told 9News the tremors lasted for about two minutes.

"I reckon this is the worst I've felt in the way the shake occurred and then the shake got worse and worse to the point it seemed rather violent.

He said although his home was built to withstand cyclones, the property began to shake violently.﻿

"It shook to the point you could actually hear the windows starting to rattle inside of it and creek to the point that's where we were like nah, this is the worst one we've ever felt."

Google Maps An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 has struck the Banda sea.

"We scooped up the family, raced outside, you could still hear the roar going on, the car was still shaking in the driveway, you could still feel ground tremors and the dogs going absolutely crazy."

"By the time we got everyone outside, it had dissipated, everything was shaking, the Dogs were still going off.

"The whole episode lasted two minutes. We still haven't felt the after tremors yet."

Darwin 9News reporter Olivana Lathouris said the quake jolted the NT at 3.30am (local time) and thousands of people reported feeling the tremors in Gove, Katherine and Kununurra on the Western Australia border.

Emergency services were flooded by calls from concerned residents but so far no structural damage has been reported.﻿

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.