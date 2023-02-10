Huge bull shark caught days after fatal Australian attack

Two Australian teens claim to have caught this bull shark in the Swan River on Wednesday night.

Western Australia premier Mark McGowan has revealed urgent plans are under way to develop a swimming enclosure in the Swan River, Perth, after two fishermen caught a three-metre bull shark, just one kilometre upstream from where schoolgirl Stella Berry was fatally mauled .

The duo, who caught and released the shark around 11pm on Wednesday while fishing at the East Fremantle boat ramp, posted a video of their catch to social media, prompting authorities to issue a shark alert for the area.

One of the fishers, Kai Boyle, said it took an hour to reel the shark in.

“Not expecting to catch anything this big,” he said. “I was hanging on for dear life, who would have known this could have been on the end of the line.”

Fisheries issued a shark alert for the Swan River on Thursday morning, following multiple shark sightings by members of the public, which prompted several councils to close their beaches.

“The City of Fremantle, Town of East Fremantle and Town of Mosman Park are in the process of closing beaches along the Swan River within their respective jurisdictions,” it read.

“Fisheries officers are conducting water-based patrols in the area today.”

McGowan said Fisheries was reviewing the threat bull sharks presented to people using the river, but ruled out installing any shark barriers near the old Fremantle traffic bridge where Berry was fatally attacked.

“We’re currently reviewing urgently whether or not to put in place some of those swimming barriers that you see at Cottesloe and other beaches ... we’re looking at what locations we can do that immediately,” he said.

“Now the risk of an attack is incredibly low, but I know a lot of people would appreciate [an enclosure] ... for peace of mind.”

Bull sharks are regularly spotted cruising as far up the Swan River as West Swan, but attacks in the river are rare.

Currently, bull sharks are not tagged in Western Australia, instead the state government focuses on tagging great white sharks, which have been responsible for most of the 20 fatal shark attacks recorded across the state since 2000.

SUPPLIED A great white shark near Stewart Island takes a bite out of a garment designed to be 'shark-bite resistant'.

The Albion Swim Group, who regularly swim in the Swan River from East Fremantle to North Fremantle, began encouraging its members to wear shark deterrent bands on their ankles after another swimmer nearly died in a bull shark attack at Blackwall Reach in 2021.

Dr Leonardo Guida, a shark scientist at the Australian Marine Conservation Society, called for a state government-funded bull shark tagging program to improve bather safety in the Swan River.

“Understanding shark numbers means we have a better idea of how they use waters which can then allow the public to make informed decisions about risks associated with their chosen activity,” he said.

“Bull sharks are uniquely adapted to live in rivers, with adults cruising near and in river mouths during summer periods to pup and breed.

“Bulls tend to give birth in estuaries where the pups will swim upstream and spend the first five or so years of life in the relative safety of upper reaches of rivers until they’re big enough to head downstream to the ocean.”