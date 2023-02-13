Norfolk Islanders grateful to have dodged worst of Cyclone Gabrielle

Norfolk Islanders are counting themselves lucky after the worst winds predicted from Cyclone Gabrielle never arrived.

The island was set to be pummeled by the cyclone over the weekend before it headed southeast to Aotearoa.

Island Administrator, former Australian politician Eric Hutchinson, said the island was lucky – winds were predicted to hit 140kph, but only reached 102kph.

He said thanks to porous volcanic soil, Norfolk Island was always more concerned about the wind, rather than the rain.

“A category 3 cyclone, winds in excess of 160kph, it would have devastated the island, no question about that ... [or] even a category 2 with winds around 140/150kph,” Hutchinson said.

“So most fortuitously, for which we are all very, very grateful, the forecast winds on Friday afernoon didn’t eventuate.”

On February 10, Emergency Management Norfolk Island issued an orange alert, which graduated into a red alert on Saturday.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Officials say the need for a national state of emergency is being assessed while five regions have sounded the alarm over Cyclone Gabrielle.

Speaking on Monday, Hutchinson said the weather had moderated overnight and though it was still raining on and off, the sun was poking through the clouds.

He said while there were trees down and debris scattered around the island, there was not as much damage as everyone expected, largely thanks to the less intense wind gusts.

But Cascade Pier on the northern side of the island was subject to immense sea swells, which caused the pavement to be damaged.

There had also been pockets of coastal erosion after strong seas and abnormally high tides during the weekend.

Eric Hutchinson/Supplied Cascade Pier had intense swells over the weekend and has been left with some damage.

Hutchinson said luckily, the Unesco World Heritage Site at Kingston Pier was not damaged.

“All in all, it’s now for [Emergency Management Norfolk Island] a matter of debriefing, reviewing what planning was implemented successfully – and overwhelmingly, that planning did work very well,” Hutchinson said.

“That’s something that has been planned and prepared for and I think overwhelmingly they can, with some sense of pride, say their systems worked really well.”

He said the communication was strong, using both radio alerts and SMS messages.

Eric Hutchinson/Supplied Trees are down and there is debris to clear away – but mostly Norfolk Island hasn’t been devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

He said should another major weather event land, some issues still needed to be considered, such as the hospital and its aged care facility and what to do for tourists who might lose their accommodation to high winds.

“I would say overwhelmingly, people did do the right thing and responded,” he said.

Northland was feeling the effects of the cyclone overnight Sunday and into Monday, with tens of thousands of households without power.

Roads were closed and electricity was out in Auckland, Coromandel and Gisborne on Monday, with the worst still to come.