100 years too late: A letter arrives in London a century after it was sent

Postal delays are a common occurrence these days with weather emergencies delaying deliveries between locations. Under no circumstance, however, would you expect your mail to be delayed 100 years.

Surprisingly, that was the fate of a letter posted in 1916 from Bath, England.

A letter addressed to Katie Marsh, bearing a George V stamp and Bath and Sydenham postmarks, arrived at the address in Hamlet Road, south London in 2021.

“We noticed that the year on it was ’16. So we thought it was 2016,” current occupant at the address, Finlay Glen told CNN.

“Then we noticed that the stamp was a king rather than a queen, so we felt that it couldn’t have been 2016.”

UK Royal Mail said it remained “uncertain” on how the 100-year-old mail landed at Glen’s doorstep.

According to the UK Postal Services Act 2000, it’s a crime to open letters that are not addressed to you. However, after realising it was from 1916, not 2016, Glen felt it was “fair game”.

"If I've committed a crime, I can only apologise,” he added.

After realising the historical value of the letter, Glen gave it to a local magazine, The Norwood Review.

According to the magazine’s editor, Stephen Oxford, the letter was written to “my dear Katie,” who is said to be the wife of local stamp magnate Oswald Marsh.

It was written by the daughter of a tea merchant Henry Tuke Mennel, Christabel Mennel while she was on holiday in Bath with her family.

The letter begins: “My dear Katie, will you lend me your aid – I am feeling quite ashamed of myself after saying what I did at the circle,” and also mentions she’s “been most miserable here with a very heavy cold.”

Oxford said: “The Upper Norwood and Crystal Palace area became very popular with wealthy middle-class people in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The letter is from Christabel Mennel, the daughter of a local wealthy tea merchant, Henry Tuke Mennell. And she was friends with Catherine – or Katie – Marsh.

“Oswald Marsh is recorded in 1901 living in Crystal Palace as a lodger and as a stamp dealer. He was 20 then, and I suspect he was being funded by his father, who was a quite wealthy architect who lived in Northern Ireland. They were a Quaker family.”

According to Oxford, Oswald March was also “highly regarded stamp dealer who was often called as an expert witness in cases of stamp fraud”.