Dozens of migrants dead in shipwreck on Italian coast

A wooden boat crowded with migrants smashed into rocky reefs and broke apart off the Italian coast. Rescuers recovered nearly 60 bodies, and dozens more people were missing in the rough waters.

Officials feared the death toll could top 100 since some survivors indicated the boat, reported to be a sailboat, had as many as 200 passengers when it set out from Turkey, United Nations refugee and migration agencies said.

The Italian Coast Guard said at least 80 people were found alive, “some of whom succeeded in reaching the shore after the shipwreck.”

“All of the survivors are adults,” Red Cross volunteer Ignazio Mangione said. ”Unfortunately, all the children are among the missing or were found dead on the beach.” A baby and young twins were reported among the dead.

Giuseppe Pipita/AP Rescuers arrive at the scene after a migrant boat broke apart in rough seas, at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy, on Sunday.

The boat collided with the reefs in violently rough seas, whipped up by powerful winds. Some of the wreckage ended up on a stretch of beach along Calabria's Ionian Sea coast, where splintered pieces of bright blue wood littered the sand like matchsticks.

As sundown approached, firefighters said 59 bodies had been found. Rescuers said two men who survived were spotted trying to save children by holding them over their heads as waves buffeted them. But the children died, state TV said.

Authorities said the cloth-covered bodies were brought to the sports stadium in the nearest city, Crotone.

Among those aboard, there were "children and entire families,'' the UN statement, with most of the passengers coming from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Somalia.

One man was taken into custody for questioning after fellow survivors indicated he was a trafficker, state TV said.

Reporting from the village of Steccato di Cutro, state TV quoted survivors as saying the boat had set out five days earlier from Turkey.

Antonino Durso The wreckage from a capsized boat washes ashore.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said the migrants had been crowded into a 20-metre-long boat.

Italian authorities said a rescue operation involving a helicopter and police aircraft, and vessels from state firefighter squads, the coast guard and border police, was under way. Local fishermen also joined in the search for survivors.

Boats were expected to continue searching through the night, despite worsening weather conditions.

A pair of firefighter water rescuers struggled with wind gusts and waves several metres high crashing onto the beach as they brought a body ashore.

A local priest said he blessed bodies while they were still lying on the beach.

Giuseppe Pipita/AP The smashed wreckage of the ship.

Some of the survivors tried to keep warm, wrapped in blankets and quilts. They were taken by bus to a temporary shelter. State TV said 22 survivors were taken to the hospital for treatment.

In 2022, some 105,000 migrants arrived on Italian shores, some 38,000 more than in 2021, according to Interior Ministry figures.

According to UN figures, arrivals from the Turkish route accounted for 15% of the total number, with nearly half of those fleeing from Afghanistan.

Antonino Durso Rescued migrants sit covered in blankets at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy.

In a statement released by the premier’s office on Sunday, Meloni expressed “her deep sorrow for the many human lives torn away by human traffickers.”

“It’s inhumane to exchange the lives of men, women and children for the ‘price’ of a ticket paid by them in the false prospect for a safe voyage,” said Meloni, a far-right-wing leader whose governing allies includes the anti-migrant League party.

She vowed to pursue a crackdown on departures arranged by people smugglers and to press fellow European Union leaders to help Italy in her quest.