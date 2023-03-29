Newsable today: What's fuelling intense Israel protests, Climate Action Report Card, and 'pass-agg' parking notes

Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan block a highway during a protest moments after the Israeli leader fired his defence minister.

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

Gidday all, welcome to Wednesday and a very happy birthday to peerless queen of the NZ silver screen Lucy Lawless, who is awesome.

We kick off today with a fascinating, fast-moving story: tens of thousands of people in Israel have taken to the streets objecting to some proposed reforms which they feel would dilute the power of the judiciary, and give too much power to the government. The reforms have stalled for the moment, but make no mistake this story isn’t going anywhere.

Lots of layers to this one: a politically polarised parliament; a prime minister currently embroiled in a corruption trial; and the unique status of Israel in the world more widely. We break it down for you step-by-step.

Meanwhile, Stuff has a great story out today about how the difficulties in being a climate-conscious shopper, given the lack of solid data companies keep about their impact on the environment. Climate editor Eloise Gibson joins us to chat about why more thorough disclosures would help consumers make more informed decisions.

It’s been a while since New Year’s Day, but how about an autumnal resolution: do a digital detox. If you’ve got the ‘when’ and ‘why’ covered but you’re struggling with the ‘how’, Auckland University of Technology’s Lena Waizenegger’s here with some top tips to get you off the screens.

And lastly, an unusual kind of pre-emptive strike: leaving a note explaining why you’re double-parked. And no, it’s not a particularly good reason…

Have a great day, nearly halfway through the week! You can do it.

Catch you tomorrow,

Emile

