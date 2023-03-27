'Hero' Kiwi soldier killed in Ukraine had a secret fiancee, was due to come home for wedding

Kane Te Tai, the Kiwi soldier killed in Ukraine, had a Ukrainian fiancée who he had to keep secret from the Russians.

A Kiwi soldier killed fighting Russians is being remembered by his Ukrainian fiancee as a hero – and had given his notice to the Ukrainian army to come home and get married.

Ex-Defence Force solider Kane Te Tai was killed in Ukraine this month while fighting on the front line in the country’s east near Vuhledar.

He’d proposed to his partner in January.

Te Tai’s family is attempting to return his body to New Zealand and is raising money through a Givealittle page for the estimated $65,000 cost.

Stuff can reveal that Te Tai had proposed to a Ukrainian woman in January and had told her, only days before he died, that he had given his notice from his secretive Ukrainian military intelligence unit to return home.

The pair were planning to get married in a couple of weeks and Te Tai was on his last mission, she said.

Supplied/Supplied Te Tai grew up in the Auckland suburb of Beach Haven and has a daughter.

The woman, 37-year-old Ilona Kovalenko, remembered Te Tai, 38, as brave and kind.

“He is a hero. He is my hero. He is a hero for my whole country.

“His name was Turtle and everybody spoke his name with respect,” she said.

Speaking through tears, Kovalenko said she and Te Tai loved each other, with him initially gifting her a pounamu instead of an engagement ring.

Supplied/Supplied Ilona Kovalenko wearing the pounamu she said Te Tai gave her.

“He always told me about New Zealand, he loves it so much,” she said.

But, Kovalenko said she had to keep their relationship secret from social media because Te Tai feared she could have been targetted.

Te Tai joined the Ukrainian army in July.

Russians placed a bounty on his head after he featured in a New Yorker article and Kovalenko said the Russians knew he had children.

“’If they find my weak side, it will be hard for me’,” Kovalenko said Te Tai had told her.

“I told him, ‘I’m not scared’,” she said.

1 NEWS Kane Te Tai had been fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine.

“Kane was worried about his team, not about himself.”

Kovalenko also shared a Facebook message from Te Tai to her saying he’d handed his notice in to the Ukrainian army.

“It is time to come home soon,” he had told her in a message.

But soon after, Kovalenko said Te Tai stopped responding to the normal morning and night messages they would share with each other.

So she messaged the unit’s translator, who said Te Tai had died.

Supplied/Supplied Te Tai was a hero for Ukraine, Kovalenko said.

“He said his body right now is in the field, but they can’t get it because it’s hell out there.”

Kovalenko said Ukrainian marines tried for 2 or 3 days to get the body back. She is set to see Te Tai’s body for the first time on Monday, Ukraine time.

Kovalenko holds the 5 medals Te Tai won and his Ukrainian flag and wants to bring them to New Zealand with the body, she said.

“I really want to bring my Kane home. He always dreamed of bringing me home. That was his big wish.

“This is my dream, to bring his medals and his Ukrainian flag to his mum.”

The pair met when Te Tai arrived in Kovalenko’s village of Zhoti Vody in June and had begun to volunteer teaching Ukrainian soldiers how to fight and the women in the village self-defence.

“Our mayor was drunk the first 6 days [of the war], so no one helped our soldiers,” she said.

The pair formed a friendship after Te Tai lived in a close friend’s house for a month and Kovalenko was volunteering supporting the soldiers who were stationed there.

Te Tai then went to join 28-year-old Kiwi Dominic Abelen in the same military intelligence unit in July, but he would return to see Kovalenko when he had time off.

Kovalenko said he proposed to her by saying, “when I look at you I see good in you. I know I’m not perfect, but for you I want to change. I want to spend my life with you. You are my today and tomorrow.”

Te Tai was in the same unit as Abelen when he was killed in August, and the two were like brothers, Te Tai told Stuff.