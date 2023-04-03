Newsable Today: Getting naked in changing rooms, and did Rotorua celebrate Trump's indictment?

US President Donald Trump in a cabinet meeting at the White House on March 8, 2018.

Well it’s been the biggest news this weekend and, according to Trump’s own social media posts, only a week and a bit late, but the 45th US President has now been indicted. We’ve got a Trump Gets Charged What Happens Next 101 for you plus we chat to the journalist who investigated claims Rotorua broke out in applause once the news of Trump’s indictment was announced.

Fresh figures out this morning show new listings are at their lowest on record since March 2007 and average asking prices are down in most regions across the country - so what does that mean for prospective first home buyers?

Across the Tasman, an Aussie surf club has banned getting nude in the changing rooms and is threatening people with disciplinary action if they strip down to their birthday suit while getting changed. Confused? So are we.

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern is set to deliver her valedictory speech on Wednesday afternoon as she officially ends her Parliamentary career. Our political team looks at the week ahead in politics, and we’ll live stream and speech on the day.

Two-part documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is available from tonight (Monday, April 3) on Disney+. We preview the harrowing and jaw-dropping revelations (spoilers).