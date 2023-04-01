Donald Trump to be arraigned to face New York indictment

Former US President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned on Tuesday (US time) after his indictment in New York City, according to court officials. Trump's surrender will usher in the unprecedented scenario of a former US commander-in-chief being arrested and arraigned.

Trump's indictment, announced Thursday (NZT Friday), came after a grand jury probe into hush money paid during the 2016 presidential campaign to squelch allegations of an extramarital sexual encounter.

The indictment itself has remained sealed, as is standard in New York before an arraignment.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer representing Trump, said during TV interviews on Friday that he understood from prosecutors that Trump will not be put in handcuffs when he surrenders to the authorities next week.

“We’ll go in there and we’ll proceed to see a judge at some point, plead not guilty, start talking about filing motions, which we will do immediately and very aggressively regarding the legal viability of this case,” Tacopino said.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and denounced the investigation as a “scam,” a “persecution,” an injustice and a political low blow aimed at damaging his 2024 presidential run.

Tony Dejak/AP FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, on June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

He is a Republican; the district attorney who oversaw the inquiry, Alvin Bragg, is a Democrat.

No ex-president has ever been charged with a crime before, so there's no rulebook for booking one. Trump has Secret Service protection, so agents would need to be by his side at all times.

Indeed, Trump was asked to surrender Friday, but his lawyers said the Secret Service needed more time to make security preparations, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Even for defendants who turn themselves in, answering criminal charges in New York generally entails at least several hours of detention while being fingerprinted, photographed, and going through other procedures.