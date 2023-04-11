Newsable: China military drills, #QuitTok, Uber CEO undercover

Quitting jobs live on TikTok is a viral trend, but experts warn it could have long-term consequences.

On today’s show we’re breaking down China’s military drills in Taiwan after Taiwan’s president met with US House speaker Kevin McCarthy.

It’s a trend that personally makes me cringe and furiously scroll away, but people are live streaming their resignations (or in some cases, firings) on TikTok and it’s gaining momentum - but why?

Uber’s CEO went full Undercover Boss and realised some people are actually really, really, really rude to their drivers.

