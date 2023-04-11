The Dalai Lama has issued an apology after a video showing him asking a child to “suck” his tongue sparked outrage online, per CNN.

“A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug,” said the office for the Dalai Lama on Monday.

“His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.”

Getty/Mohd Arhaan Archer Dalai Lama Issues Apology After Video Shows Him Asking Child to 'Suck' His Tongue

The video was taken in the city of Dharamshala, India in February, and shows the young boy approaching the Dalai Lama and asking to hug him.

The 87-year-old pointed to his cheek and said: “First here.” The boy kissed him on the cheek and gave him a hug, at which point the Dalai Lama pointed to his lips and said, “Then I think finally here also.” He pulled on the boy’s chin and kissed him. “And suck my tongue,” he said before poking his tongue out.

The footage triggered a backlash online with social media users condemning his behaviour as inappropriate and disturbing.

The Dalai Lama has made the hillside town of Dharmsala his headquarters since fleeing from Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. India considers Tibet to be part of China, though it hosts Tibetan exiles.