Embassies evacuate from Sudan but thousands of foreigners left behind

Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 22, 2023. The fighting in the capital between the Sudanese Army and Rapid Support Forces resumed after an internationally brokered cease-fire failed.

Foreign powers continued to evacuate diplomatic and embassy employees from Sudan on Sunday, under perilous conditions.

Seven New Zealanders are known to be in the city, and among them are a New Zealand teacher who, along with her husband, have been sheltering in their apartment since the violence began, Newhub reported.

The pair arrived in Khartoum in August last year and both work at an international school. Michelle is the primary principal while Paul is a design technology and PE teacher.

One person was injured when a French diplomatic convoy came under fire in the capital city of Khartoum, the Sudanese military said, while hundreds of United Nations staff began their 19-hour exodus by road.

The US military successfully evacuated American diplomats and their families overnight, President Biden said. Elements of SEAL team 6 and the army's 3rd Special Forces Group took part in the evacuation, a security source said. Some locally employed staff will remain to take care of the US facility until embassy operations resume.

The Dutch embassy tweeted that it had also pulled out its staff, and a diplomatic source said the German embassy was evacuating with the French.

The scramble to evacuate personnel and suspend US Embassy operations follows the explosion of fighting between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary, eight days ago. The RSF is headed by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo - universally referred to Hemedti - and Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is the commander of the Sudanese armed forces and the country's de facto head of state.

The two sides are supposedly observing a 72-hour cease fire that expires Sunday night to allow civilians to flee the fighting, but witnesses said fighting continued in Khartoum and in other areas.

Sudan's military blamed the RSF of firing on the French convoy, while the paramilitary blamed the attack on an air attack by the Sudanese military. Both sides said one person was injured. A spokesperson for France's foreign affairs ministry declined to comment on an ongoing operation.

The United Nations is attempting to pull out international staff by driving 813 miles from Khartoum to Port Sudan, said U.N. employees. "I am heartbroken," said one U.N. employee being pulled out. "I don't know if I will see my friends alive again. I feel so guilty for leaving."

But the operation to rescue diplomats leaves behind tens of thousands of foreign nationals, including 16,000 American citizens, and millions of Sudanese with no hope of safety.

Most hospitals in Africa's third-largest nation have shut down, and aid agencies have been forced to suspend operations after staff were killed and assaulted. Roads leading south out of the capital are bristling with militia, said Adam Omer, a science teacher and pro-democracy activist who managed to make it to South Sudan.

RSF gunmen had accused his brother of being affiliated with the Sudanese army because he is very fit, he said, and the group they were travelling with had to pay all their money to RSF gunmen to be released. "There are dead citizens on the road who resisted," he told The Washington Post. "Many dead."

Another woman said bus drivers with whom they had been in touch to try to escape were no longer taking calls.

Uncredited/AP In this photo provided by Maheen S , smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21, 2023.

One security analyst, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the press, said it would be "shopping day in Khartoum" as militias start looting compounds left behind. Several places had already been attacked, he said.

The fighting has so far killed at least 400 people and injured 3,500 more, according to the United Nations. At least 256 civilians have been killed, although that is likely a significant undercount as ambulances have frequently been attacked and medical staff have not been able to collect bodies from the streets.

U.S. officials said they could not evacuate Americans who do not work for the government because the danger was too great. Some 16,000 Americans are in Sudan, and U.S. officials said they are providing guidance on escape routes and other logistical information.

A senior State Department official, John Bass, rejected claims by the RSF that the group had supported the evacuation. "They cooperated to the extent that they did not fire on our service members," he said.

Uncredited/AP The Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, typically filled with prayer, celebration and feasting – was a somber one in Sudan, as gunshots rang out across the capital of Khartoum and heavy smoke billowed over the skyline.

Meanwhile, internet connectivity in Sudan appeared to be at 2% of ordinary levels, global internet watchdog Netblocks tweeted Sunday. Shutting down the internet would cripple the attempts that Sudanese civilians have made to help save each other: sharing news of escape routes and roadblocks, which pharmacies have not been looted, and where the fighting is moving that day.

The RSF's English Twitter feed has provoked anger and ridicule in Sudan as the group pledges to observe human rights, offers a hotline to report abuses and praises democracy while its gunmen rob and shoot civilians, occupy hospitals, invade homes, loot aid agencies and burn markets.

The operation to rescue the U.S. diplomats involved a contingent of U.S. aircraft, including three MH-47 Chinook transport helicopters that lifted off at 9 a.m. Eastern time from Djibouti, landed in Ethiopia for a refuel, and flew three hours to Khartoum. The operation was "fast and clean," with service members spending less than an hour on the ground, Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II told reporters Saturday night.

Molly Phee, the top U.S. diplomat for Africa, said Washington had impressed upon Sudan's leaders that "nearly the entire world is united in shock at their conduct and united in their demands to cease this fighting, which is so threatening to the people and to the nation and frankly to the nation."

"We're also going to remain engaged with our partners who are working to end the fighting," she said.