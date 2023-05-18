Newsable: an empire could crumble as the Kyles take on the Ivans

Kyle, Texas could be the site of the latest world record.

There are some Guinness World Records that we can definitively say will last forever.

Johann Ketzler, for example, who set a record in 1880 for devouring an entire roast ox in 42 days.

Or Jack Keyes, who in 1970 set the record for most pints of beer consumed in an hour with 36.

The reason these records will last forever is that they are terrible ideas that are no longer monitored by Guinness World Records. This is probably a good thing, because if they were it’s a decent bet someone would’ve died by now. Roast oxen are big.

Other records, however, live on. Rivalries emerge, bitter feuds develop. And one is unfolding in the USA this weekend, as the Kyles take on the Ivans.

A bit of context here: in 2017, thousands of people named Ivan descended on the Bosnian city of Kupres. They aimed - and succeeded - in breaking the record for the most people with the same name gathering in the same place. In total, 2,325 Ivans turned up. A glorious achievement.

But - well, would you look at that. Texas has entered the chat. Everything’s bigger in Texas.

And as luck would have it, the Lone Star State has the perfect town for the occasion: Kyle, a wee settlement about 25 minutes southwest of Austin.

The city is calling all Kyles to assemble at Lake Kyle in the city of Kyle at 4pm on May 21st to try to break the record. But the organisers say there are hoops to jump through.

Kyle must be spelt K-Y-L-E.

No Kial. No Kylie.

Just Kyle.

It has to be your first name. No middle names. Certainly no surnames. And you better believe photo ID will be required.

As you might be able to tell, this ain’t Kyle, Texas’s first rodeo. It’s tried and failed to break the record three times before.

In a certain sense the failure so far is unsurprising: the town has a population of just a touch over 51,000, meaning a record-breaking crowd would add almost five percent to its population.

Nonetheless, the Kyles have support: live music, the promise of a free t-shirt, and of course the chance to have your name wrought in history - for a while, at least.

Let the games begin.

