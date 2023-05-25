Clare Nowland, 95, dies in hospital after police officer charged with Tasering her

NSW Police have charged an officer after he allegedly Tasered 95-year-old Clare Nowland, who died in Cooma Hospital on Wednesday, one week after the incident.

Senior Constable Kristian White was charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and common assault after allegedly Tasering the great-grandmother at an aged care facility in southern NSW last week.

He was issued with a future court attendance notice, which means he will remain in the community until appearing before court on July 5.

In a statement, NSW Police said Nowland died around 7pm on Wednesday surrounded by loved ones.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with those who were lucky enough to know, love, and be loved by Mrs Nowland during a life she led hallmarked by family, kindness and community,” the statement said.

Uncredited/AP In this image made from video, Clare Nowland reacts following her skydive in Canberra, Australia, April 6, 2008.

Senior Constable Kristian White, who allegedly Tasered great-grandmother Clare Nowland.

NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley also expressed her condolences on Wednesday night.

“Our sympathies and thoughts are also extended to the community of Cooma, Mrs Nowland’s friends, as well as the residents and carers at Cooma Yallambee Lodge,” she said in a statement.

“We will continue to offer support to the Nowland family as they mourn this loss, and we urge people to respect their privacy at this time.”

White, 33, allegedly Tasered Nowland last Wednesday after being called to Yallambee Lodge aged care facility in Cooma.

Nowland, who suffered from dementia, was armed with a steak knife before White allegedly deployed his Taser on her once. She fell to the ground and hit her head.

She died in Cooma Base Hospital.

Webb addressed the media, before her death, thanking the detectives who “worked around the clock” for the last seven days over the “nasty incident” involving Nowland.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb announced the charges on Wednesday evening.

“This matter now is before the court and there is little more that I can say about it other than the Nowland family have been informed of this development,” Webb said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs Nowland and her family this evening.”

Nowland did not survive the night.

Webb said the process had to remain proper, fair and free from prejudice and was “confident” in the investigation.

White remains stood down from duties on full pay. Webb explained this was because White is innocent until proven guilty.

“This has been traumatic for everyone in the police force and this is one matter while the rest of the police force does its job 24/7 to protect and look after the citizens of NSW.”

The commissioner said she had not seen the footage recorded on White’s body-worn video camera. But she had heard comments, allegedly uttered on the video, which are understood to be central to the investigation.

“I’ve heard what’s in that footage, and it’s for a court to decide ... I am concerned about what that will reveal and that will be borne out in court as any other court matter,” Webb said