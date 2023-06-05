Ukrainian dad finds 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble after Russian airstrike

A Ukrainian man rushed to his home outside the central city of Dnipro in hopes of rescuing his family, only to find his 2-year-old daughter dead and wife seriously wounded as he helped pull them from the rubble of their apartment destroyed in one of Russia’s latest airstrikes.

Liza was killed when a Russian missile landed in a yard next to her apartment building on Sunday (local time) while she was home with her mother, said Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor. The girl’s father hurried home from work.

“The father was on duty, and as I was told, he personally cleared the rubble and pulled out his wife and his daughter. Just imagine the scale of this tragedy,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The girl’s mother was hospitalised under intensive care.

Writing on Telegram after the body of Liza was recovered, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least 500 Ukrainian children have been killed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

The United Nations says that around 1000 other Ukrainian children have been wounded, and thousands of others have been forcibly deported to Russia.

Zelenskyy said “Russian weapons and hatred continue to take and destroy the lives of Ukrainian children every day,” adding that “many of them could have become famous scholars, artists, sports champions, contributing to Ukraine’s history.”

“We must hold out and win this war!” he said. “All of Ukraine, all our people, all our children, must be free from the Russian terror!”

Zelenskyy said five children were among 25 people wounded in Saturday’s attack, which damaged two residential buildings.

The mother of one of the children sat amid broken concrete, twisted metal, children’s toys and clothes near her apartment building and described what happened.

“I was running from the electrical station across the traffic,” Alyona Serednyak recalled. “I was running home. My child was alone at home. We tried to pull my child from under the cage on the window.”

She said that they managed to free him and he’s now hospitalised in intensive care.

State Emergency Service of Ukrai/AP Firefighters hose down a building following a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine.

Like Zelenskyy, his wife Olena focused on children’s suffering in the war, dedicating a monument to them in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

“Parents hold their children’s hand when they take their first steps, when they first take them to kindergarten, to school,” Ukraine’s first lady said on Sunday.

“The worst thing you can imagine is to hold the hand of a dead child. It just shouldn’t be like that. Children must live.”