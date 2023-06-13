What we know about the fatal Hunter Valley wedding bus crash

More than 20 others were injured when the bus hit a roundabout and rolled in Hunter Valley’s popular winery area.

A bus driver has been charged following a fatal crash that claimed the lives of 10 wedding guests in the New South Wales Hunter Valley region late on Sunday night.

The 58-year-old man has been charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous, and negligent driving occasioning death.

Multiple people remain in hospital as detectives continue to investigate the crash, which is one of the worst road accidents in the area's history.

The driver, Brett Button, was refused bail and will appear ﻿at Cessnock Local Court tomorrow.

Police are due to give an update into the investigation at 8am on Tuesday. ﻿

Just after 11.30pm, emergency services were called to a roundabout on Wine Country Drive near the Hunter Expressway off ramp at Greta, after receiving reports a coach had crashed and overturned.

NSW Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman confirmed 10 people had been killed in the crash, with 25 taken to hospital.

There were 36 people onboard, including the driver.

Mark Baker/AP Police investigate the scene of the Hunter Valley bus crash.

Whose wedding was it?

The wedding was for ﻿local footballers Mitchell Gaffney and Maddy Edsell. The couple are from Melbourne﻿ but are understood to have moved to NSW.

Gaffney and Edsell are members of the Singleton Roosters Aussie rules team, as were several of the guests.

Supplied The tragic crash happened after the wedding of Mitchell Gaffney and Maddy Edsell.

Where was the bus going?

The bus had been carrying guests who attended the wedding at the nearby Wandin Estate winery in Lovedale earlier that evening.

The estate is about 10 kilometres away from the site of the accident.

Police have said the bus was on its way to Singleton.

Wandin Valley winery issued a brief statement this morning, saying the owners were "deeply saddened" by news of the crash.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victims and we are supporting them in any way we can," they said.

Stuff A map of where the crash occurred.

"At this time, we are providing support to those guests who need our help and we wish to maintain their privacy, and won't be making any further statements at this time.﻿"

What caused the crash?

While police have not yet given an indication of what they believe led to the crash, it appears there were no other vehicles involved.

It is not known whether ﻿passengers on the coach were wearing seatbelts.

Police remained at the scene on Monday night, where a bus is expected to be removed from the scene and taken to a holding yard.

Mechanical experts are expected to examine the vehicle.﻿

Police are working to formally identify ﻿the 10 wedding guests who were killed in the crash.

How many people were injured?

The death toll from the accident stood at 10 as of 4pm on Monday.

Patients were treated across four hospitals.

n.a./Sydney Morning Herald The scene of the fatal bus crash, pictured on Monday morning.CREDIT:NINE NEWS

The patients were being treated across four hospitals.

As of 4pm, one patient was in a critical but stable condition and eight patients were in a stable condition at John Hunter Hospital, including two patients who were transferred from Maitland Hospital to John Hunter Hospital.

Three patients were in a stable condition at Maitland Hospital.

Emergency call after crash revealed

A paramedic who arrived on the scene called for assistance, with the recording revealing the extent of the carnage faced by first responders.

"Major incident declared. We have a bus rollover, multiple patients," he said.

"The exact location is on Wine Country Drive overpass. We have police, fire brigade on scene.

"At this stage, we have identified seven, I repeat, seven, code fours."

﻿A "code four" is a person who has died.

The caller also said there was one "red label" patient also expected to die, and multiple red (critical) and orange (serious) patients.

"I need all resources allocated to continue, I am still trying to work out exactly how many patients I have here," the paramedic said.﻿

- This article was published on 9News and is republished with permission.