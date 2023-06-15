Teachers raised ‘concerns’ about Hunter Valley bus driver after school excursion

Teachers from a NSW school raised concerns about a Hunter Valley driver just days before 10 wedding guests were killed and dozens injured when his coach rolled over in one of the deadliest bus crashes in decades.

The principal of the Central Coast’s Green Point Christian College emailed parents on Wednesday saying Brett Button had driven their children on the three-and-a-half hour journey to Bathurst for a school excursion last week.

“On the trip to Bathurst our teachers raised concerns about the driver and reported them at the end of the trip as per our usual procedures,” Principal Phillip Nash wrote.

“We ask staff to report anything of concern ... Their concerns were not such that they felt they needed to contact us on the trip.”

Button, 58, was taking guests from a wine country wedding back to Singleton when his coach crashed near the entrance to the Hunter Valley expressway after 11:30pm on Sunday.

Nash said the school had since written to the bus company Linq and police investigating the crash to express its concerns.

“We are very thankful to God for His protection over your children and remain very aware of the responsibility we have when we take your children away on a trip even for a day,” Nash’s letter reads.

“Please be assured that we take this responsibility seriously and do all we can to ensure they are safe.”

A Linq spokeswoman said the company had been made aware of the complaint after being contacted by this masthead.

Emergency crews stand near a bus that rolled onto its side near Greta in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. The bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing and injuring multiple people, police said.

“The concerns raised in the letter had not been brought to our attention until today,” the spokeswoman said.

“We have received no other complaints about Mr Button before receipt of that letter.

“As with all of our drivers, Mr Button was only engaged after he passed an independent driver assessment, and his references were checked.”

The excursion to Bathurst left early on Thursday morning to teach the students about colonial and gold rush-era Australia. The year 5 students returned the following day.

“Bags back on the bus, friends chatting about adventures, we are now heading home with greater insight into how hard and different life was in early Australia,” a note from the head of the school reads.

Button had no criminal history and no serious traffic history in his decades on the road, Cessnock Local Court heard on Tuesday as Button was granted bail.

Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia.

The court heard Button was a devoted family man, and is devastated by the incident.

“It is clear this is a man who is suffering along with the rest of this community,” Magistrate Robyn Richardson said as Button sat before her, head bowed, on Tuesday morning.

Police opposed his release on bail, telling the court there were 10 witnesses who said Button engaged in a “prolonged” period of unsafe driving.

“Fasten your seatbelts,” Button allegedly told the passengers, the court heard.

Button and his family were in tears as he was bailed. The driver was reunited with his family after two days in Cessnock police cells in front of news cameras.

Button remained silent throughout.

NSW Police have been contacted for comment about the school letter.