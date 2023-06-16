Nottingham attack suspect attended same university as victims

The man suspected of fatally stabbing three people on the streets of Nottingham is a former student at the same university as two of his victims, it has emerged.

The University of Nottingham said it was devastated the suspect was once a student. Police have said it is not believed to be connected with the attack.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 5.30am on Tuesday on suspicion of attacking Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, as well as 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates during a knife and van rampage on Tuesday.

Nottinghamshire Police has now confirmed the suspect is himself a former student at the university grieving the deaths of Mr Webber and Ms O’Malley-Kumar.

In a statement, the university said: “We are devastated that the suspect is a former University of Nottingham student.”

Ian Coates was also stabbed to death.

Supplied Ian Coates was described as a "beloved and respected colleague".

It continues: “The police have confirmed that this is not believed to be connected with the attack. Our focus remains on supporting the family and friends of Barney and Grace and our wider community.”

Police also announced detectives have been granted an extra 36 hours to question the suspect following an application to magistrates.

Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement: “We are still working alongside Counter-Terrorism Policing and keeping an open mind on the motives behind these attacks.”

Homeless hostel break-in

On Wednesday it emerged the 31-year-old tried to break into a homeless hostel between the two attacks.

He was challenged by a resident at Seely Hirst House as he attempted to climb in through an open ground floor window at around 5am.

The attempted break-in came less than an hour after medical student, Ms O’Malley-Kumar, a medical student, and history undergraduate, Mr Webber, were attacked and killed in Nottingham city centre.

the Sun CCTV footage from the hostelâs security cameras, obtained by The Sun, appears to show the attacker banging on one of the ground floor windows

After being ushered away from the building, the suspect allegedly flagged down Mr Coates, who had been driving to work, and stabbed him to death.

He was arrested a short time later after allegedly stealing Mr Coates’ van and using it to plough into three pedestrians, one of whom, who was hit in Milton Street, remains in a critical condition.

The force added it had referred that incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as a marked police car followed behind the suspect’s van for a short distance before it collided with two pedestrians on Sherwood Street.

Year 4 pupil - ‘thank you for rescuing me when I got trapped in toilet’

Another vigil is due to take place in Nottingham on Thursday after thousands joined a memorial at the university’s main campus to pay tribute to Ms O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Barnaby Webber.

Grieving relatives of both families embraced at the event as Mr Webber’s father David told crowds “his heart will be with you guys forever” while Ms O’Malley-Kumar father Sanjoy urged students to look after one another.

On Thursday Mr Webber’s parents, David and Emma returned to the scene of the vigil on Wednesday evening to read messages left by well-wishers.

Telegraph The family of Barnaby Webber grieve at a memorial for the victims of the Nottingham attacks.

Meanwhile, floral tributes continue to be left at the scene in Magdala Road where Mr Coates was attacked while making his way to work at the nearby Huntingdon Academy.

One tribute, from a Year 4 pupil, read: “Dear Mr Coates, thank you for rescuing me when I got trapped in the toilet. Thank you for helping our school. All your hard work paid off. We will miss you.”

Nottingham City Council announced that a vigil will be held in the Old Market Square on Thursday from 5.30pm, with a minute’s silence at 6pm from the steps of the Council House.

Speaking on Wednesday with David Webber’s hand on his shoulder, Mr Kumar said: “Everyone here I really, really want to thank you for your support, for taking the time to be here.

“All of you guys, everywhere that I see, a sea of people, such a lovely sign of the university and the bond you have.

“Grace was also like Barney, she loved coming up to Nottingham. In fact, we couldn’t get her down.

“I said to her last week, ‘come down’, she said ‘well, after she’s had a few more sessions’. I used to call them her crisis meetings.

“The love that we have out here, I just wish we had it everywhere. So, look after each other is the big thing.

“Look after your friends and look after people around you. It is so important.”