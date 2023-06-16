Man throws female tourists off castle bridge into ravine

Two female tourists were thrown off a bridge and into a ravine by a man who apparently sexually assaulted one of them at a castle in Germany.

A 21-year-old has died and her friend remains seriously injured after they fell more than 160ft following an attack at Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, southern Germany, according to local media.

A suspect has been arrested, the BR public broadcaster quoted prosecutors as saying.

Prosecutors said the women ran into a man on a bridge with a view of the world-famous castle and that he led them onto a trail.

The area in south Bavaria where the attack happened.

German media reported that a scuffle ensued after the man sexually assaulted the 21-year-old. When the 22-year-old intervened, the man strangled her and threw her 50 metres into a ravine below, the report said.

He then strangled the 21-year-old and pushed her in as well, BR reported.

The suspect was caught after a massive police operation involving 25 emergency vehicles on Wednesday afternoon and taken to a police station in nearby Fuessen, it added.

Neuschwanstein Castle, about 65 miles south-west of Munich, is one of the most popular destinations in Europe.

It is estimated about 1.4 million people visit the castle annually, and in the summer months the castle counts more than 6,000 visitors on average daily.

State prosecutors did not immediately reply to a request for comment.