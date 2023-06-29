'Presumed human remains' found in wreck of Titanic-bound sub Titan

Human remains have likely been recovered from the wreckage of the Titan submersible that imploded during an underwater voyage to view the Titanic.

“United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident,” the US Coast Guard said in a statement on Thursday (NZT).

“The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy.”

The news came hours after the announcement that debris from the Titan, collected from the seafloor more than 3700 meters below the surface of the North Atlantic, had arrived in Canada. Twisted chunks of the submersible were unloaded at a pier in St Johns, Newfoundland.

Recovering and scrutinising the wreckage is a key part of the investigation, led by the US Coast Guard, into why the Titan imploded and killed all five people on board.

The multi-day search and eventual recovery of debris from the 6.7m vessel captured the world’s attention.

“There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again,” Captain Jason Neubauer of the US Coast Guard said in a statement.

Paul Daly/AP Debris from the Titan submersible unloaded at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St John’s, Newfoundland.

Debris from the Titan, which is believed to have imploded on June 18 as it made its descent, was located about 3800m underwater and roughly 488m from the wreck of the Titanic on the ocean floor.

OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned and operated the Titan, charged passengers US$250,000 each to participate in the voyage.

The implosion of the vessel has raised questions about the safety of private undersea exploration operations.

OceanGate Expeditions OceanGate started taking tourists to the wreck of the Titanic in 2021.

David Lochridge, OceanGate’s former director of marine operations, argued in 2018 that the method the company devised for ensuring the soundness of the hull – relying on acoustic monitoring that could detect cracks and pops as the hull strained under pressure – was inadequate and could “subject passengers to potential extreme danger in an experimental submersible”.

“This was problematic because this type of acoustic analysis would only show when a component is about to fail – often milliseconds before an implosion – and would not detect any existing flaws prior to putting pressure onto the hull,” Lochridge’s lawyers wrote in a wrongful termination claim.

OceanGate disagreed. Lochridge “is not an engineer and was not hired or asked to perform engineering services on the Titan,” it said, and it noted he was fired after refusing to accept assurances from the company’s lead engineer that the acoustic monitoring and testing protocol was, in fact, better suited to detect any flaws than a method Lochridge proposed.

One of the company’s first customers likened a dive he made to the site two years ago to a suicide mission.

“Imagine a metal tube a few meters long with a sheet of metal for a floor. You can’t stand. You can’t kneel. Everyone is sitting close to or on top of each other,” said Arthur Loibl, a retired businessman and adventurer from Germany. “You can’t be claustrophobic.”

Nicolai Roterman, a deep-sea ecologist and lecturer in marine biology at the University of Portsmouth, England, said the Titan disaster highlighted the dangers and unknowns of deep-sea tourism.

“Even the most reliable technology can fail, and therefore accidents will happen. With the growth in deep-sea tourism, we must expect more incidents like this.”