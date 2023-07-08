For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record

A boy wearing a rainbow umbrella wipes his sweat as he visits the Forbidden City on a sweltering day in Beijing, July 7, 2023.

Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.

The planetary average hit 17.23 degrees Celsius, surpassing the 17.18-degree mark set Tuesday and equalled Wednesday, according to data from the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyser, a tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world’s condition.

That average includes places that are sweltering under dangerous heat – like Jingxing, China, which checked in almost 43.3C – and the merely unusually warm, like Antarctica, where temperatures across much of the continent were as much as 4.5C above normal this week.

The temperature is ramping up across Europe this week, too. Germany's weather agency, DWD, has predicted highs of 37C on Sunday and the Health Ministry has issued a warning to vulnerable people

Ramon Espinosa/AP A pedestrian shades herself with an umbrella in Havana, Cuba, July 5, 2023.

The United States’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday (local time) issued a note of caution about the Maine tool's findings, saying it could not confirm data that results in part from computer modelling.

“Although NOAA cannot validate the methodology or conclusion of the University of Maine analysis, we recognise that we are in a warm period due to climate change,” NOAA said.

Still, the Maine data has been widely regarded as another troubling sign of climate change around the globe. Some climate scientists said this week they weren't surprised to see the unofficial records.

Robert Watson, a scientist and former chairman of the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, said governments and the private sector “are not truly committed to address climate change”. Nor are citizens, he said.

“They demand cheap energy, cheap food and do not want to pay the true cost of food and energy,” Watson said.