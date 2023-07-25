Newsable today: The tale of a lost teddy atop a Scottish mountain

A poor teddy bear was left on top a mountain in Scotland, after travelling the world with its owner.

Tova O'Brien on the Kiritapu Allan fallout - is this the final straw for the government? Plus Temu VS Shein, the Football Ferns VS Philippines, and the tale of a lost teddy.

Tova O’Brien joins us to unpack the fallout from the resignation of Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan. Allan was involved in a car crash on Sunday night, was taken into police custody, and charged with careless use of a motor vehicle and refusing to accompany a police officer. We’re just five weeks out from the election now, so Tova chats to us about ‘what next’ for the Labour Party.

It’s the battle of the (maybe, very likely, probably dodgy) online retailers - Temu VS Shein. Both have filed lawsuits against the other, Temu says Shein is blocking contractors from working with them, and Shein says Temu is getting influencers to bad mouth it. We get a tech commentator to weigh in on who wins out of all of this.

READ MORE:

* Newsable: Were Shein's influencers manipulated, or useful idiots?

* DoC boss raised concern about Kiri Allan after staffer quit Minister's office

* Newsable today: Temu is legit, but think twice before using, expert says



Wellington’s Sky Stadium is preparing to host a sold-out crowd tonight, with the Football Ferns taking on the Philippines - but the action for the night doesn’t stop there. Sky’s Kristina Eddy joins us to explain why we’ll want to be tuning into another game at 8pm tonight as well.

And I mentioned before about lost items - Emile brings us the story of a lost (or rather, rudely forgotten) teddy bear on top of a mountain in Scotland.

