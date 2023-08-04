Newsable today: the synthetic drug that’s taken over a UK city

Listen to Newsable to find out what's worth talking about today: the FIFA games to keep your eye on this weekend, the drug that’s taken over a UK city, the hospital dedicated to protecting the platypus, and Fun Fact Friday.

123rf What is monkey dust, and why is it reportedly such a big problem in the UK?

The amazing Anna Green, former Football Fern extraordinaire, joins us again this morning to discuss this next phase of the world cup - the all-or-nothing round of 16. Last time we spoke with Anna, the USA or Germany were her top picks to take out the title - but that’s now changed, but you’ll have to listen to find out who she now reckons is gonna win big.

There’s a drug that’s taken over Stoke-On-Trent (a city in the UK). It’s called ‘monkey dust’ - neither of us had ever heard of it, so we did a bit of digging and what we found out about it floored us, so I wrap up what we learnt and whether or not we’ve got similar problems here in NZ.

I KNOW I SAY THIS ALL THE TIME AND I KNOW MY ANSWER CHANGES EVERY 24 HOURS, but for at least the next 24 hours, this will be my favourite story of 2023. Taronga Western Plains Zoo, in New South Wales, is opening up a dedicated platypus hospital, because there are serious concerns about future droughts and extremely dry conditions. The zoo’s Wildlife Conservation Officer joins us for a chat about what makes a successful platypus hospital, and shares some terrifying population modelling that means this hospital is more important now than ever.

And of course, it’s time for another round of Fun Fact Friday!

Have a great day, make sure you catch some footy this weekend, and also keep an ear out for tomorrow’s episode - we’re speaking with gelato making royalty, Giapo, about his latest venture.. WITH CHER. You read that right. Tune in tomorrow to find out how it all happened.

