Niger crisis deepens as France plans evacuation and coup leaders get support from neighboring juntas

France prepared to evacuate French and other European nationals from Niger on Tuesday, telling them to carry no more than a small bag, after a military coup there won backing from three other West African nations ruled by mutinous soldiers.

The French Foreign Ministry in Paris cited recent violence that targeted the French Embassy in Niamey, the capital, as one of the reasons for the decision.

The closure of Niger's airspace also “leaves our compatriots unable to leave the country by their own means,” the ministry said.

The evacuation comes during a deepening crisis sparked by the coup last week against Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

The evacuation was starting Tuesday for French and other European citizens who wish to leave Niger, the French ministry said in a statement. It gave no other details. It estimates that several hundred French citizens are currently in Niger, a former French colony.

In hotels in the capital, French and other European citizens, including some who have worked in the country for years, packed their bags awaiting news of where and when the evacuation would happen.

“My job is not finished, I hope the situation will finish and one day soon we can come back,” a former French military official who is now training the Nigerien army as a civilian told The Associated Press. “This happened very quickly and no one saw this coming. I was really surprised,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

Sam Mednick/AP Children rest in a hut on the side of the road crowded with some 140 people. In the capital of Niger, many people live in makeshift shelters tied together with slats of wood, sheets and plastic tarps because they can't pay rent, and they scramble daily to make enough money to feed their children.

The West African regional body known as ECOWAS announced travel and economic sanctions against Niger on Sunday and said it could use force if the coup leaders don’t reinstate Bazoum within one week. Bazoum's government was one of the West’s last democratic partners against West African extremists.

In a joint statement, the military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso said that "any military intervention against Niger will be considered as a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali.”

Abdoulaye Maiga, Mali's state minister for territorial administration and decentralisation, read the statement on Malian state TV Monday evening. The two countries also denounced the ECOWAS economic sanctions as “illegal, illegitimate and inhumane” and refused to apply them.

ECOWAS suspended all commercial and financial transactions between its member states and Niger, as well as freezing Nigerien assets held in regional central banks. Niger relies heavily on foreign aid, and sanctions could further impoverish its more than 25 million people.

Uncredited/AP Abdoulaye Maiga, Mali's state minister for Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, speaks on state television network ORTM on July 31.

Mali and Burkina Faso have each undergone two coups since 2020, as soldiers overthrew governments claiming they could do a better job fighting increasing jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. ECOWAS has sanctioned both countries and suspended them from the bloc, but never threatened to use force.

Also on Sunday, Guinea, another country under military rule since 2021, issued a statement in support of Niger's junta and urged ECOWAS to “come to its senses."

“The sanctions measures advocated by ECOWAS, including military intervention, are an option that would not be a solution to the current problem, but would lead to a human disaster whose consequences could extend beyond Niger’s borders,” said Ibrahima Sory Bangoura, general of the brigade, in a statement from the ruling party. He added that Guinea would not apply the sanctions.

Niger’s coup will embolden jihadi violence, increase recruitment across the country and threaten regional stability, a former jihadi member said last week.

Sam Mednick/AP Salou Hassan poses for a photograph in front of the two-room hut he lives in with his family on the side of the road crowded with some 140 people in Niamey, Niger.

Boubacar Moussa, a former member of an al-Qaida linked group known as JNIM, said the military overthrow is exactly what the jihadis want because it will distract and weaken the army. “Jihadis are very supportive of this coup that happened in Niger, because it will allow them to become very strong,” he said.

Moussa, who spoke to the AP in Niamey, is part of a nationwide program to bring back jihadis, reintegrate them into society and use their help in counterterrorism efforts. It was spearheaded by Bazoum when he was minister of interior and is intended as an alternative to a military solution to stem violence across the country. The AP cannot verify that Moussa actively fought for JNIM.

In anticipation of the ECOWAS decision Sunday, thousands of pro-junta supporters took to the streets in Niamey, denouncing France, waving Russian flags along with signs reading “Down with France” and supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin and telling the international community to stay away.

There has been no clear explanation of the references to Russia, but some demonstrators regard the country as symbolising their anti-Western feelings.

Protesters also burned down a door and smashed windows at the French Embassy before the Nigerien army dispersed them.

The evacuation was announced by France's embassy in an email sent to French nationals in Niamey. The message said the evacuation would be an airlift and that the spouses and children of French nationals were also eligible. It asked people to pack one small bag per person and to also take water, a bit of food, phones and batteries.