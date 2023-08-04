Eco activists arrested after five-hour stand-off on Rishi Sunak's roof

Greenpeace activists sit on the roof of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's house in Richmond, North Yorkshire, England.

Four Greenpeace protesters have been arrested after climbing onto the roof of Rishi Sunak’s family home for five hours in protest at his oil drilling expansion.

The eco activists released a picture of themselves on top of the £2 million Grade II listed mansion in North Yorkshire just after 8am on Thursday and covered its facade with black cloth.

The Prime Minister is currently on holiday with his wife and two daughters in the US.

Police were caught off guard by the stunt and by the time they arrived, officers were forced to negotiate with the four protesters all morning, before they eventually voluntarily came down from the roof around 1pm.

Two men and two women were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and public nuisance and taken away in four police vans, North Yorkshire Police said.

Conservative MPs rounded on the “spoilt activists”, accusing them of “student union-level politics” and putting elected representatives’ safety at risk, while the former deputy chief constable of North Yorkshire Police accused the force of “a major failing” and demanded an investigation over security concerns.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, who is standing in for Mr Sunak during his holiday, told the protesters to “stop the stupid stunts”.

‘Force Sunak to pick a side’

In a statement, Greenpeace UK said: “Climbers are draping Rishi Sunak’s mansion in an oil-black fabric to protest against new oil.

“He’s just said he’s going to continue handing out new oil licences and he’s on the cusp of approving Rosebank, the largest undeveloped oil field in the North Sea. This will be a climate disaster and will do nothing to lower bills, so we need your help to stop it.

“We’ve seen governments make countless U-turns when enough public pressure is put on them. Let’s force Rishi Sunak to pick a side: oil profits or our future?”

Four activists reached the roof using ladders and ropes, and unfurled 200 square metres of black cloth to cover a whole side of the mansion.

Luca Marino/AP In this photo provided by Greenpeace, activists pose in front of the manor house of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Yorkshire, England.

A further two activists unfurled a banner on the lawn with the words: “Rishi Sunak - Oil Profits or Our Future?”. They left the village before the police arrived.

Police used drones and specialist negotiators to get the group down, with a crime scene van and a blacked out car seen in the grounds after the activists were removed.

North Yorkshire Police also said a fifth man was arrested on suspicion of causing public nuisance and remains in police custody.

Protest timed around holiday

The protest comes after Mr Sunak pledged earlier this week to “max out” the UK’s oil and gas reserves with a new round of more than 100 North Sea drilling licences.

A No 10 source said: “We make no apology for taking the right approach to ensure our energy security, using the resources we have here at home so we are never reliant on aggressors like [Vladimir] Putin for our energy.

“We are also investing in renewables and our approach supports 1,000s of British jobs.”

Greenpeace UK’s decision to target Mr Sunak’s home comes after Downing Street confirmed on Monday that he was on holiday for a week.

Mr Sunak then revealed on LBC radio on Wednesday that he was travelling to California that afternoon and intended to take his two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, to Disneyland.

‘Major failing’ by police

Peter Walker, the former deputy chief constable of North Yorkshire Police, told LBC radio he was “absolutely astonished” that Greenpeace managed to gain access as it was “clearly a major breach of security”.

“I really think this is a major failing, and it grieves me to say that because it is my former police force,” he said.

“I suspect what has happened is that people have not done their job in an operational sense,” he added.

“There really does need to be a significant investigation into how this has been allowed to happen.

Luca Marino/AP In this photo provided by Greenpeace activists approach Sunak's house

“This time it happens to be Greenpeace, what if it had been a terrorist organisation leaving an explosive device”

Conservative backbencher Brendan Clarke-Smith said: “MPs and their families have enough to worry about with their security without extremist groups and their spoilt activists pulling stunts like this at their homes to promote their unrealistic, extravagant demands and student union-level politics.”

Mr Dowden defended the Government’s environmental policies as he criticised the protesters.

Activists ‘knocked on Sunak’s door’

Speaking on a visit to Able Seaton Port in Hartlepool, he said: “I think what most people would say is ‘can you stop the stupid stunts’, actually what they want to see from Government is action.”

He said: “That’s what you’re seeing here today, the world’s largest offshore wind farm being built right here, creating jobs.

“But at the same time we’re going to need in the coming decades oil and gas as part of our energy mix.

“The question is do we produce it here, where we get more tax, we create more jobs, or do we do what the Labour and others say which is say ‘no more investment in our North Sea oil and gas’?”

Protester Alex Wilson, who lives in Newcastle with her partner, who was also on the roof, released a video message from on the roof of Mr Sunak’s house.

“We’re all here because Rishi Sunak has opened the door to a new drilling frenzy in the North Sea while large parts of our world are literally on fire. This will be a disaster for the climate,” the climber, originally from East Yorkshire, said.

Alicia Kearns, the senior Tory who chairs the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said the protest was “unacceptable”.

“Politicians live in the public eye and rightly receive intense scrutiny, but their family homes should not be under assault,” she said.

“Before long police will need to be stationed outside the home of every MP.”

Greenpeace climate campaigner Philip Evans defended the action at the Prime Minister’s family home.

He said the group had knocked on the door when they arrived and said “this is a peaceful protest”, but there was no answer.

Asked whether it was intrusive to target someone’s home, Mr Evans said: “This is the Prime Minister. He is the one that was standing in Scotland going to drill for every last drop of oil while the world is burning.