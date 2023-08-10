Newsable: Six months on, Kiwi pilot remains captured in West Papua

Phillip Mehrtens has been held hostage by separatist forces in Western Papua for six months

Anyway! On with today’s show: and, unbelievably, it’s been six months since the Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens was kidnapped in the Indonesian province of Papua by the separatist West Papua National Liberation Army. Since then negotiations to secure his release have been ongoing, but there’s been no conclusion so far, despite a plea from Chris Hipkins yesterday morning. Stuff’s Nadine Roberts has been reporting on this story since the very beginning - indeed, she spoke with a representative from the National Liberation Army earlier this week - and joins us with the latest.

After that, we leap headfirst into some hip-hop drama in the USA: the Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for shooting at fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in 2020. Yep, that’s a real sentence, I triple-checked it. It’s the culmination of a long-running saga which throws up some really interesting themes about American society in 2023 - we take you through what happened, and why it’s worth talking about.

Then, with the FIFA World Cup nearing fever pitch, our man with the numbers Mike Jones from BNZ is in with The Pulse - this week he’s chatting all about the economics of football.

And finally, Imo and I yarn amongst ourselves about a proposal to ban cellphones in high schools.

