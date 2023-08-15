Hawaiian fires: Death toll expected to grow as officials comb through wreckage

A fast-moving wildfire that incinerated much of the compact coastal settlement last week has multiplied concerns that any homes rebuilt there will be targeted at affluent outsiders seeking a tropical haven.

Morning friends, welcome to today’s pod - and I’m afraid it’s a bit of a poignant one, as the overwhelming scale of the devastating wildfires in Hawaii becomes apparent.

For more than 20 years, in the middle of the 19th century, the town of Lahaina on the island of Maui was the capital of the fledgling Kingdom of Hawaii.

Now, much of that historic coastal town is a smouldering ruin. Dozens are dead. Officials and volunteers are combing through the wreckage surveying the damage.

All this is the consequences of the catastrophic wildfires that swept through the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Big Island over the past few days.

Diane Ako is news anchor for KITV4, the ABC affiliate in Hawaii. She’s based in Honolulu and has lived much of her life in Hawaii - and first up on today’s episode of Newsable, she explains the extent of the devastation, and how quickly the situation escalated.

We also learn about the space race of 2023 you didn’t even know was taking place; Sky’s Kristina Eddy drops in to look ahead to tonight’s World Cup quarter-final between Spain and Sweden; and Imo tells me about some of the more innovative political polling questions she’s spotted over in the UK.

That’s your lot today - ‘til tomorrow, take care of yourselves.

Emile

