FILE - Face masks depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and owner of private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin are displayed among others for sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Listen to Newsable to find out what's worth talking about today: the Warriors CEO weighs in on the greatest catchphrase since ‘always blow on the pie’; the death of Wagner Group boss could be problematic for Russian leadership; researchers call for removing Mad Cow Disease-related blood donor restrictions; and a unique Fun Fact Friday

Morning Newsable family, welcome to another week! And welcome back to Imogen, who returns from holiday.

Now, this may shock you, but Imogen is a pretty peppy woman just as standard. Yet there’s an unusually vibrant pep in her step at the moment. I could tell you why right here, but I won’t. You’ll have to listen to the pod. But trust me, it’s worth it.

Anyway - we kick off the show today with the kick-off tonight - the one at 8pm, at Mt Smart Stadium, which marks the Warriors’ second-to-last regular season match.

The team has had an unbelievable season, sitting in third place on the table - so we got CEO Cameron George on the blower to chat about how he’s feeling as we head into crunch time, what emotions flow through his body when he hears the phrase ‘up the Wahs’, and whether Mt Smart might have to be swapped out for Eden Park for the finals.

After that, the leader of Russian mercenary group Wagner has reportedly died in a plane crash, just two months after he mounted a failed coup against Russian president Vladimir Putin. Otago University international relations expert Robert Patman joins us to chat about this strange coincidence, and what it might mean for the future of the war in Ukraine.

Then we’re talking all things blood: people who lived in the UK, Ireland or France between 1980 and 1996 are banned from donating plasma in New Zealand due to the risk of mad cow disease. But a new piece of research suggests the odds of contracting that from blood donors are vanishingly small. One of the authors is here to explain.

And finally - it’s Fun Fact Friday. Can Imo snatch back the lead? No she cannot, it is statistically impossible, but she CAN tie things up again. Will she? Tune in to find out.

That’s your lot today - have a great weekend, look out for an episode dropping tomorrow all about a woman who helps US women get into college sororities (?!?) and we’ll catch you Monday,

Emile

