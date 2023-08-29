Newsable: Would you get a corporate tattoo for a year of free public transport?

An Austrian public transport company, Klimaticket, is offering a year’s worth of free rides for people who get the company’s name tattooed on their body

Maybe it’s time for a public stunt of sorts? A tattoo, maybe, of some faceless corporation’s logo, in exchange for a year’s worth of that corporation’s product.

Sound like a good deal? It’s what’s on offer in Austria at the moment, as we talk about on today’s show.

Klimaticket is the main public transport admittance in Austria: you put down a lump sum - around NZ$2000 - and you can travel as much as you like for the whole year.

As part of its latest marketing drive, Klimaticket is offering a year’s free public transport to anyone who gets a Klimaticket tattoo. Tattoo booths have been springing up all around the country. But is the one-off saving worth a lifetime as a human billboard? And if not - what sort of company WOULD you hire yourself out to? Flick us an email, newsable@stuff.co.nz.

Also on today’s show we’re chatting about the ins and outs of home detention: why some criminal offenders get given home D; what the point of it is; what the restrictions are; and whether it serves a useful purpose.

We also yarn to Emily Miller-Sharma, the general manager of Kiwi fashion brand Ruby, about the upcoming NZ Fashion Week, and some of the challenges and opportunities the industry faces heading into the future.

And with spring just around the corner, but the winter chills still seemingly in full force, we check in with NIWA’s Chris Brandolino about why it’s so cold, and whether we should be thinking about unilaterally shifting the start date of the seasons.

