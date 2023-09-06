Newsable: Is Ukraine's love letter to NZ the most effective form of propaganda?

Ukraine’s defence ministry has thanked New Zealand for supporting it in the war against Russia.

It’s fair to say the Ukrainian ministry of defence has got a fair bit on its plate just now - whether it’s responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s planned meeting with Russia’s president Vladimir Putin, or reporting its military’s advances on the eastern and southern fronts of the conflict.

And so it was a bit of a surprise to us at Newsable when the ministry tweeted out a personalised video to New Zealand yesterday, featuring Edmund Hillary, Bruce McLaren and Flight of the Conchords with musical backing from Crowded House, thanking the country for its support in the war.

“It made me think of post-World War II kind of thing, propaganda and things like this”, says Massey University marketing professor Bodo Lang.

“It was very, very interesting - super innovative, and I think really well executed.”

New Zealand isn’t unique in having its support acknowledged publicly: Poland’s gotten one too; so has France, the UK, Spain, and a host of other countries.

(We highly recommend the French one).

They all differ quite substantially in terms of their content: the one thing they have in common is their extraordinarily polished and thoughtful messaging.

Lang says this is all aimed at a singular goal: winning hearts and minds.

“The ultimate goal is to ideally sustain support and maybe even build on support. So maybe get more financial aid, more material aid, more troops helping with training and so forth. So then the question is, how do you do that?

“You achieve that by getting political support, how do you get political support? Well, you make sure that the population is behind the cause. And so this campaign really has two target markets: the first one is politicians, because they have basically their hands on those big wallets.

“And then the other ones are consumers, or citizens, just like the three of us. And if we're behind this cause, and they run a survey and we say, yes, we're still behind this, well that makes it easier for politicians to say, you know what, let's give them another aid package.”

“I think it's a fantastic effort, and what they've done is: they haven't bombarded us.

“They could have done so many different types of appeals - they could have used … how many people have died, how many children were killed. There's all sorts of gruesome statistics they could have shown us.

“They didn't do any of this. All they did is they evoked emotion and two emotions in particular: the first one is pride, for us of course. And the second one is gratefulness. They're grateful to us and that makes us even a little bit more proud.”

STUFF Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko hopes to get New Zealand investors thinking about Ukraine.

But are we, in embracing these sorts of acknowledgements, buying into a propaganda campaign?

Lang says depending on how you interpret ‘propaganda’ - yes, yes we are.

“(Propaganda) means basically providing information with the intention to further your own cause. But I think all of us, and I'm just putting words in your mouth, but I think all of us have a slightly more sinister interpretation of propaganda - that it’s actually misleading.

“In that more narrow, more constricted sense, I don't think it is propaganda: it's literally just saying thanks so much for helping us out.

“It was very well done - very tasteful, very shareable and that's really important for this. So I think (they’ve) done a marvellous job.”

Newsable is Stuff's daily news podcast