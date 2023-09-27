Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann denies cheating with vibrating sex toy

Hans Niemann appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored and categorically denied cheating in his game against world champion Magnus Carlsen. (File photo)

American chess grandmaster Hans Niemann has denied using a vibing sex toy to cheat in a chess game against the world’s highest ranked player.

Scandal gripped the chess community last year after the 20-year-old beat world champion Magnus Carlsen.

Carlsen accused the young player of cheating – sparking a US$100 (NZ$168) lawsuit that was settled in August.

On Tuesday, Niemann appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored and categorically denied cheating in his game against Carlsen, the BBC reported.

"It is very disheartening to be accused of cheating after that victory," he said.

"These things happen and I learnt a lot during that time, and it really has taught me a lot of very important lessons about life and chess. It’s only strengthened my resolve.”

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images World champion Magnus Carlsen accused Hans Niemann of cheating in 2022.

Morgan asked the 20-year-old about the accusation his coach was using a remote-controlled sex toy to send signals on the next best move.

Niemann replied: "categorically, no.”

"Well, your curiosity is a bit concerning, you know - maybe you're personally interested, but I can tell you, no,” he told Morgan.

Niemann previously admitted to having cheated twice during online matches on Chess.com when he wasa teenager.