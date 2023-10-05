This woman has lived 80 years with a needle inside her brain

According to the doctors, the woman could be a victim of a failed infanticide carried out by her parents as she had the needle in her brain “since birth”.

A woman in regional Russia has been living with a 3cm-long needle in her brain for 80 years.

The doctors in the remote Russian region of Sakhalin made the unexpected discovery during a CT scan of the woman, the Guardian reported.

“Such cases during years of famine were not uncommon,” a statement from Sakhalin’s local health department said.

“Her condition is being monitored by the attending physician.”

During World War II, many who lived in the Soviet Union experienced widespread food shortages and dire poverty.

“The needle penetrated her left parietal lobe, but it did not have the intended effect – the girl survived,” the statement read.

Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels Doctors made the unexpected discovery of the 3cm needle during a CT scan of the woman.

The doctors decided to leave the needle in the woman’s brain, saying they worried removing it would make her condition worse.

The woman had never complained of any headaches and she was believed to be not in any danger.